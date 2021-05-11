Mehndi designs for Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Latest trendy henna art, DIY Arabic pattern

The month of Ramadan (also spelt as Ramzan, Ramazan, Ramzaan) is drawing to a close and as Muslims across the world gear up to sight the crescent moon to welcome the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr 2021, the air is abuzz with whitewashing the house, preparing desserts in advance, the joy of new clothes and fragrance of henna or mehndi in the air. While the sacred month of fasting is marked by spiritual upliftment, diligent prayers and a veritable feast at sunset known as iftar, Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan roza or fasts.

The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan and the tenth is Shawwal whose first day is marked as Eid-ul-Fitr across the world. While the West culturally follows the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar which means it is based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day. Since Eid is just around the corner, here are these latest trendy, beautiful and unique mehendi or mehndi designs from bracelet ones to easy 5-minutes Arabic patterns, floral diagonal designs and beautiful DIY for full-hand henna to choose your pick from ahead of chaand raat this Ramadan or Eid-ul-Fitr 2021.

Eid or Eid al-Fitr or Meethi Eid is an important religious holiday for Muslims and when they are not permitted to fast. It is celebrated to pay respect to Allah for providing strength and endurance during the month-long fasting rituals.

