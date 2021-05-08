Mother’s Day 2021: How to make your mother feel special during the lockdown

Look back and think –when did I do something for my mother? Everybody’s got plans in their head for special occasions. Oh, I will do this on her birthday, I will take her there for Women’s Day, but who can be sure of what the future holds. The plans to take your mother on a vacation, shopping, or even to her favourite restaurant are on hold now. This Mother’s Day, the celebrations are bound at home, as the city grapples with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and is under a curfew. Mothers should feel special every day, but a separate day to feel extra-special doesn’t hurt. Celebrate Mother’s Day with what you have and where you are, here’s how.

It’s all about having lots of fun with the family

Calling over friends and relatives for a party or going out to spend a day together is a big ‘no’ this year. Instead, be at home and make it fun for her. Founder of Fork ‘N’ Spoon Catering Tania Nijhawan says, “I have realised that spending time with family at home is much better than going out. Plan a cosy party for her and get the family together. Sit down to have a meal together.” Set up a Bollywood or Sufi night, and enjoy the dance party with mommy.

Nothing fancy but a gift filled with your love

Who doesn’t like a good gift? A nice gold ring, a shining pair of earrings, or maybe even a silk saree. Trust me your mother won’t want any of this. Go back to your childhood, do you recall a greeting card? It was so special to her because you took out time and thought about her. “Handmade Mother’s Day card with sweet messages for your mom and letting her know how special she is, is a very effective technique,” says Aditi Goel, founder of Just Bee. Pour all your love into making that card.

Show her off

Our moms are vivaciously trying to keep up with social media. She likes all your pictures and randomly puts you as her display picture on her social media profile. Who will ever love you that much? If you haven’t posted with her yet, get on with it. Click her picture in pearls, write a hearty caption and post it.

Cook for her

Since you cannot treat her to a meal outside, why not create your at-home restaurant. “Set up a restaurant at home with personalised name tags and handmade menus. Kids can wear aprons and be servers for the day,” says Goel. If you don’t have a chef or cook at home, your mother has been cooking all the meals. Share her load today, cook for her. You can make her favourite dish, dessert or even drink. If you are not great at cooking, Nijhawan suggests, “One can order DIY cooking kits at home. It’s easier to cook and safe to eat.”

Gift her the day off

When was the last time your mother took an off from her responsibilities? Somebody said, being a mother is a full-time job, and it is definitely no less than one. This day is for her, so ensure that she is pampered with whatever resources you have at home. Give her a facial at home or just a nice head massage. Take over the household responsibility for that day. Let her just sit back and relax.

Living away and stuck? Here are some ways to have a long-distance celebration:

1. First of all video call your mom, and have a heart-to-heart.

2. Set up a virtual date and play her favourite songs.

3. Do a OTT watch party of her favourite movies.

4. Send her flowers and cake, with a personalised note.

5. Ask other family members, who are with her, to pamper her. Give them ideas on what can be done.