Mother's Day 2023: 8 wonderful surprise ideas to plan for your mom on Mother's Day

Mother's Day is almost here. This year, it falls on May 14, Sunday. It's the day to celebrate that extra-special lady in your life - whether it's your mom, grandma, sisters, step-mom, mother-in-law, the mother of your children or the maternal figures in your life. These incredible women shape our lives, teach valuable life lessons, and make us who we are. We know how difficult it can be to find just the right gift for someone this spectacular. So, we decided to find unique and wonderful surprises for you to plan on Mother's Day to make the women in your life feel special.

Surprise Ideas To Plan For Your Mom On Mother's Day

Start The Day With Breakfast In Bed

Mother's Day 2023 wonderful surprise ideas for your mom. (Pexels)

Surprise mom with a bed-in-breakfast on the morning of Mother's Day. (Pexels)

There's nothing more special than starting your day with your close ones going the extra mile to make you feel special. And a scrumptious gourmet-style bed-in-breakfast fits the bill on Mother's Day. Find out your mother's favourite breakfast or a dish she is craving. Then, stock up the cupboards and get up early to cook up a storm. Don't forget to find a nice tray and deliver breakfast on your best tableware with a steaming hot cup of her favourite brew.

Make A Scrapbook Of Your Memories

Go down memory lane and pick out your mother's favourite pictures and document her journey - her childhood, school and college days, special moments with you and your family, and more - inside a scrapbook. You can even give it a special name that holds some significance for your mom.

The Good Ol' Fashioned Flowers

Gift your mom flowers on Mother's Day. (Pexels)

If you're not in the same city as your mother, you can't go wrong with some good ol' fashioned flowers delivered to her doorstep. You can make it extra special by ordering a cake, her favourite food from her favourite restaurant, or some unique jewellery with flowers.

Write A Heartfelt Letter Or Poem

Many of us don't let our mothers know nearly as often as we should how much she means to us. Mother's Day is the perfect time to write a heartfelt letter or poem to express your love. She'll treasure it forever.

Surprise Her With A Gift She Always Wanted But Never Got For Herself

Fulfil your mother's wishlist on Mother's Day. (Pexels)

Everyone has a wishlist, and so do our moms. Find out what your mother has always wanted - jewellery, a favourite skincare item, a book, a gardening tool, a course she always wanted to study or more. Surprise her with the gift on the morning of Mother's Day, and she will be pleasantly surprised.

Take Up A Project Or Join A Class

Our mothers love spending time with us more than anything else. So, this Mother's Day, take up a project with her or join a class to spend quality hours together. If she likes gardening, plant a herb garden with her. If she loves pottery, join a weekend class.

Plan a Weekend TV Series Binge

Plan to binge watch a TV series on the weekend. (Pexels)

Extend the Mother's Day activities with a re-watch of her favourite show. You can even commit by starting a new series your mother was looking forward to seeing.

Help Tackle Her To-Do List

Some moms may crave time away from household responsibilities on Mother's Day, while others may want nothing more than a helping hand. If there's something Mom has been putting off - like organising the closets or getting supplies - use the day as an opportunity to help cross it off her to-do list.