Nag Panchami 2022: Wishes, images and quotes to share with your loved ones

Nag Panchami 2022: The special day is almost here. Every year, Nag Panchami is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all throughout the country. Nag Panchami falls two days after Hariyali Teej. On this day, snake gods are worshipped to seek their blessings for the family. Women offer their puja to the serpent gods. Live snakes are also offered milk and puja, as it is believed that they can carry the worship to the snake gods in heaven.

Nag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Shrawan. This year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 2. On this day, sweets, milk and flowers are offered to serpent gods. Some people also make their own clay idols of snakes to worship them. It is also recommended to keep fast on this auspicious day as it is considered a protection against snakebites.

On this special day, we have curated a list of wishes, images and messages that you can share with your family, friends, near and dear ones and let them know that you are praying for their well-being.

This Nag Panchami, may the serpent gods look after you and shower you with their choicest blessings.

Happy Nag Panchami. This year, all the darkness will leave and light will prevail.

Sweets and flowers are offered to snakes on this day.

Refrain from cutting trees or digging the soil to not anger the serpent gods on this day. May you have a great day.

To the greatness of Lord Shiva and his mighty powers! Let’s celebrate Nag Panchami and pray to the lord.

Nag Panchami falls two days after Hariyali Teej.

Happy Nag Panchami to you and your dear ones. Let the gods take care of every obstacle and guide you to success.

On this auspicious day, let's all come together to celebrate the greatness of the lord and bow down to him.

It is believed that snakes are the representatives of serpent gods in heaven.

The lord always watches us and takes it on himself to help us out when we need him. Have faith on the lord. Happy Nag Panchami.

People refrain from digging the soil to avoid harming snakes living underneath, on this day.

The serpent gods are protecting us from above and showering us with their blessings. Happy Nag Panchami.

Happy Nag Panchami to you and your family! May you have a great year ahead.

On Nag Panchami, women keep fast to pray for their brothers and families.

With sweets, flowers, blessings and love, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you a Happy Nag Panchami.