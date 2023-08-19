Nag Panchami 2023: Two days after Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami is observed. One of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in India, Nag Panchami is the festival of worshipping the serpent god. It is believed that the puja offered to snakes on this day directly reaches the serpent god. Women offer milk to Nag Devta and worship live snakes on this day. They also pray for their brothers and families. It is believed that people who worship Nag Devta on this day get rid of their fear of snakes. In many parts of the country, live snakes are worshipped with milk and flowers.

Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, images, messages to share

This year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 21. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few wishes, images and messages that you can share with your loved ones and let them know that you are thinking of them.

Happy Nag Panchami. May Nag Devta show us the path to bravery, valour and happiness.

“When a woman teams up with a snake a moral storm threatens somewhere.” ― Stacy Schiff, Cleopatra: A Life

Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 21.

This Nag Panchami, let's pledge to protect the snakes and ensure to worship them with milk and flowers.

“Even if a snake is not poisonous, it should pretend to be venomous.” – Chanakya

On Nag Panchami, snakes are worshipped.

“Snakes, after all, have a great sense of decorum and order.” ― Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Nag Panchami is the festival of Nag Devta.

It is believed that the puja offered to snakes can reach Nag Devta. We should be mindful of treating snakes with respect and devotion.

“Snakes in the ancient world, because of their skin-shedding ability, often symbolised immortality or eternal youth.” ― Alice K. Turner

On Nag Panchami, live snakes are worshipped with milk.

“Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past over and over again.” – Gautama Buddha

Happy Nag Panchami to everyone!

Happy Nag Panchami to you and your family. May you have a great day.

