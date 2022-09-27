Navratri 2022 Day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Know all about significance, puja vidhi, timing, mantra, colour, bhog

Devotees of Goddess Durga will worship Maa Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri, which falls on September 28 this year. Each day of this auspicious nine-day festival is dedicated to one form of the Navdurgas (nine avatars of Goddess Durga). Maa Chandraghanta is the married form of Goddess Parvati. She is the symbol of fearlessness and courage and is also known as Chandrakhanda, Chandika or Rannchandi.

Who is Maa Chandraghanta?

Hindu mythology says that when Lord Shiva reached King Himavan's palace to marry Maa Parvati, her mother, Maina Devi, fainted looking at his unconventional avatar. Lord Shiva had a snake around his neck, his hair was unkempt, and his marriage procession comprised ghosts, sages, goblins, and ghouls. Then, Goddess Parvati took the form of Maa Chandraghanta and prayed to Lord Shiva, who then appeared as a charming Prince. The two got married afterwards.

When Mahagauri started wearing a half Chandra on her forehead, she was known as Goddess Chandraghanta. She mounts a tiger representing bravery, has ten hands, and wears the semi-circular moon (Chandra) on her forehead. While Goddess Chandraghanta carries Trishul, Gada, Sword and Kamandal in her left hands (her fifth hand is in Varada Mudra), she holds a lotus flower, arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in her right hands (her fifth hand is in Abhaya Mudra).

In this form, Maa Chandraghanta is ready for war with all her weapons. Though the Goddess is known to be ruthless towards demons and enemies, she is extremely compassionate towards her devotees. It is believed that the sound of the moon bell on her forehead expels all the spirits away from her devotees. According to legends, during her battle with demons, the sound produced by her bell sent thousands of wicked demons to the abode of God of Death.

Navratri Day 3 Significance:

Maa Chandraghanta is known for destroying the foes of her devotees. Moreover, her blessings can eliminate all the sins, sufferings and negative vibes from her devotees' lives. The Goddess is also known to govern the planet Shukra and helps maintain harmony in everyone's life.

Navratri Day 3 Puja Vidhi and Samagri:

On Day 3, devotees should get up early, take a bath and wear clean new clothes. Place the idol of the Goddess on a chowki or your puja sthaan and bathe it with Kesar, Ganga Jal, and Kewra. Then, dress the Goddess in gold-coloured clothes and offer her yellow flowers, Jasmine, panchamrit and mishri. A special bhog of kheer is also offered to Maa Chandraghanta.

Navratri Day 3 Timing:

This year, the third day of Navratri falls on Wednesday, September 28. According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta begins at 04:36 am and ends at 05:24 am on this day. The Vijaya Muhurta will last from 02:11 pm to 02:59 pm. Additionally, the Amrit Kaal will stay from 09:12 pm to 10:47 pm, and Ravi Yoga will last from 05:52 am on September 29 to 06:13 am on September 29.

Navratri Day 3 Colour:

The colour of the third day of Navratri is Royal Blue. This bright shade symbolizes richness and serenity.

Maa Chandraghanta Bhog:

Devotees seek the blessings of Maa Chandraghanta, the avatar of Goddess Durga worshipped on the third day of Navratri, by offering her kheer as prasad.

Maa Chandraghanta Mantra, Prarthana and Stuti:

1) Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

2) Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah