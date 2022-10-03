Navratri 2022 Day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri? Know Maha Navami significance, timings, samagri, puja vidhi and mantra

Navratri and Durga Puja mark the victory of good over evil. The auspicious occasion celebrates Maa Durga, her nine forms (Navdurgas) and her victory over the demon buffalo Mahishasura. The ninth day of Navratri or the fourth day of Durga Puja, also known as Maha Navami, is just around the corner. This year, Maha Navami falls on October 4, Tuesday. Devotees of Maa Durga worship her ninth form, Maa Siddhidatri, on this holy occasion. For Bengalis, Navami signals the end of the celebrations of Maa Durga. It is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura on this day. Read on to know all about the date, timings, significance, puja vidhi, bhog, and more below.

Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

Maa Siddhidatri sits on a lotus and rides a lion. She has four arms - in her right hand, she holds a mace and Sudarshan chakra, and in her left hand, she holds a lotus and a shankh. She is surrounded by Gandharvas, Yakshas, Siddhas and Asuras, who worship her.

Hindu mythology says that when the universe began, Lord Rudra worshipped Adi-Parashakti, the supreme Goddess of Power. Since she had no form, Adi-Parashakti appeared in the form of Goddess Siddhidatri from the left half of Lord Shiva. When this happened, Lord Shiva came to be known as Ardha-Narishwar. (Also Read: Dussehra date 2022: When is Dussehra in 2022? Know the date and puja time)

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Maha Navami Significance

Maa Siddhidatri is the ninth form of Maa Durga, and her name means the one who gives us power. Devotees worship her on Maha Navami, and it is believed that she takes away ignorance from her devotees and grants them knowledge. She also bestows them with all types of siddhis (accomplishments), and even Lord Shiva got all siddhis by the grace of Goddess Siddhidatri. She also provides direction and energy to planet Ketu and governs it.

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Maha Navami Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Maha Navami tithi will start today, October 3, at 04:37 pm, and it will end at 02:20 pm on October 4, Tuesday. Additionally, the Brahma muhurta will last from 04:38 am to 05:27 am, the Abhijit muhurat will be observed from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm, and Vijaya Muhurta is from 02:08 pm to 02:55 pm.

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Maha Navami Puja Vidhi and Samagri

Devotees should wake up early on Maha Navami to begin the puja rituals with mahasnan or grand bath to rid themselves of all impurities and Shodashoparchar Puja. Some devotees of Maa Durga also perform the Kanya/Kumari Puja or Kanjak Puja on Navami or day nine of Navratri. People invite nine young unmarried girls, known as Kanjak, inside their homes as they are believed to be divine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees worship the Kanjaks, wash their feet, put tilak on their foreheads, tie a holy thread on their wrists, and give them Navami prasad of halwa, puri, and black grams. Maa Siddhidatri and Goddess Durga are also offered this special bhog, sesame seeds and Night blooming jasmine. Some devotees also perform Sandhi Puja and offer 108 flowers and bilva leaves to Goddess Durga.

Maa Siddhidatri Mantra, Prarthana and Stuti:

1) Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah

2) Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Navratri 2022 Day 9 Bhog:

On the ninth day of Navratri, Maha Navami, Maa Siddhidatri is offered a bhog of til or sesame seeds. You can also prepare dishes made of this ingredient and give them to the goddess.

Navratri 2022 Day 9 Colour:

The colour of the day for Maha Navami is pink. Devotees can wear pink-coloured clothes on the ninth day of Navratri or the fourth day of Durga Puja to worship Goddess Siddhidatri. Pink symbolizes universal kindness, affection, harmony, tenderness, unconditional love and nurturing.