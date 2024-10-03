Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Significance, auspicious colour of the day, puja vidhi, timing, mantra

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Navratri began on Thursday (October 3). The nine-day festival, which will end on October 12, is celebrated by Hindu devotees who worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars. These nine forms of Adi Shakti are known as Navadurga. They are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on Day 2 of Shardiya Navratri. (Pinterest)

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Significance of worshipping her

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Shradiya Navratri. Maa Brahmacharini was a great Sati and her unmarried form is worshipped by devotees. She is depicted as walking barefoot, has two hands, and carries jap mala (praying beads) in the right hand and Kamandal in the left hand.

According to Drik Panchang, after the Kushmanda form, Goddess Parvati took birth at Daksha Prajapati's home. Goddess Brahmacharini did severe penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. It is said that during her penance, she spent 1,000 years on a diet of flowers and fruits and another 100 years on a diet of leafy vegetables while sleeping on the floor.

According to Hindu mythology, she was on a diet of Bilva leaves for 3,000 years while she prayed to Lord Shankar. Later, she stopped eating the leaves and survived without food and water.

Goddess Brahmacharini governs Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes. It is believed that by worshipping her, virtues such as penance, renunciation, dispassion and restraint improve inherently. One can also enhance their ethical conduct.

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Timing and colour of the day

The second day of Navratri falls on October 4. According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya tithi will last upto 5:30 am, October 5.

Brahma muhurta - 4:38 am to 5:27 am

Abhijit muhurta - 11:46 am to 12:33 pm

Vijaya muhurta - 2:07 pm to 02:55 pm

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of each Navdurga, and different colours are also assigned to the nine-day festival. The auspicious colour for the second day is green. It symbolises nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity.

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Puja vidhi, samagri and bhog

Devotees should wake up early during Brahma muhurta on the second day of Shardiya Navratri and take a bath to cleanse themselves of any impurities. Then, sprinkle Gangajal on the place of worship at your home. Worship Maa Durga with the whole family.

Offer jasmine flowers, rice, and sandalwood to Maa Brahmacharini in a kalash (metal pot). After bathing the idol and shringaar of the goddess, offer jasmine flowers, roli and kumkum. The deity is also given abhishek with milk, curd and honey. A special bhog of sugar is also prepared.

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Prathana, Puja Mantra, and Stuti:

Prathana - Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama

Puja Mantra - Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah

Stuti - Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah