Navratri fasting rules 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during nine days of fasting

The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri is here and Maa Durga devotees are busy making preparations for fasting be it buying kalash for Ghatastapana, vrat-friendly grains and snacks, or other puja samagri. Navratri is celebrated in different ways across the country. The colourful and vibrant venues of Garba and Dandiya in Gujarat, majestic pandals for Maa Durga in West Bengal or the festive display of dolls and figures in Golu in South India, Navratri is certainly one of the biggest festivals in the country. In North India, Navratri fasting is quite popular and after the Kalash Sthapana on Day 1, devotees observe a nine-day fast or first and last fast as per the traditions of their family. Navratri Paran is done on the day of Navami with Kanya Pujan where little girls are invited for a treat of halwa puri and worshipped as kanjaks. (Also read: Navratri 2023: 8 wonderful benefits of eating sattvik food while fasting)

Whether it's your first Navratri fast or you want more information on the nine-day puja, we have got you covered.(Pixabay)

It is important to understand the rules and traditions of Navratri fasting. Whether it's your first Navratri fast or you want more information on the nine-day puja, we have got you covered.

Navratri fasting rules for those who aren't fasting

Let's start with the general rules to follow during Navratri even when you are not fasting:

Many people worship Maa Durga and her various forms during the festival but do not prefer to fast or are not able to fast due to their health condition. Here's a list of rules to follow when you aren't keeping vrat.

Skip onion and garlic

These and certain other vegetables like mushrooms, leeks, shallots should be avoided during the course of Navratri. During the festival, it is advisable to consume satvik ahaar that fills you with devotion and also detoxes your system.

Do not shave or cut nails

Navratri is an auspicious occasion and cutting nails and shaving is prohibited during this time as this can bring bad luck, it is believed.

Do not consume alcohol and non-vegetarian food

Alcohol and non-vegetarian foods aren't permitted during Navratri as they come under the category of tamsic foods.

Do not gossip

During Navratri, it is not just the purity of food and surrounding that matters, but also of thoughts. Saying and thinking negative things about others and gossiping should be avoided.

Navratri rules for those who are fasting

1. Sattvik and vrat-friendly foods

During Navratri, wheat, rice, processed salt and most of vegetables like brinjal, okra, mushroom are avoided. Vrat-friendly grains like ragi, samak chawal, singhara atta, sabudana, farali flour, amaranth and fruits like banana, apple, oranges, etc are recommended. One can have sendha namak instead of the regular processed salt.

2. Perform morning and evening aarti

During Navratri, it is advised to light Akhanda Deepak, but if not possible one can perform morning and evening aarti for Maa Durga and her different avatars. Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri are the nine forms of Adi Shakti.

3. Rule for Ghatasthapana

On the first day of the Navratri, Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana is done. This is one of the significant rituals of the festival and should be done while Pratipada is prevailing.

4. Red flowers and red clothes for Maa Durga

During Navratri different avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped on each day. Wearing red clothes and offering red flowers to all avatars of Maa Durga in advised during Puja.

Foods to eat and avoid during Navratri

Samvat ke chawal or banyard millet, kuttu ka aata or buckwheat flour, sabudana or sago, Rajgira, singhare ka aata or water chestnut flour.

Potatoes, sweet potato, bottle gourd (lauki), arbi, pumpkin, spinach, bottle gourd, cucumber and carrots.

Onion, garlic, okra, brinjal, mushroom, wheat, rice, semolina, maida, corn flour, legumes and pulses are some of the foods people should not consume while fasting.

