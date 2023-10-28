News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Partial Lunar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Time in your city, dos and don'ts, impact on zodiac signs, latest on Chandra Grahan
Live

Partial Lunar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Time in your city, dos and don'ts, impact on zodiac signs, latest on Chandra Grahan

Oct 28, 2023 02:07 PM IST
Partial Lunar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Catch all the latest updates on Chandra Grahan's time in your city, dos and don'ts, impact on zodiac signs, how to watch etc

Lunar eclipses are awe-inspiring events and tonight i.e. late October 28 or early October 29, 2023, we will be witnessing a partial lunar eclipse, which occurs when the moon partially passes through the Earth's shadow, causing only a part of it to turn reddish-brown.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 28, 2023 02:06 PM IST

    Lunar eclipse 2023: List of dos and don'ts to follow while watching the celestial event

    As the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a partial lunar eclipse this October, here are some do's and don'ts to follow while watching the Chandra Grahan

  • Oct 28, 2023 01:21 PM IST

    Lunar Eclipse in October 2023: Date, time, where and how to watch Chandra Grahan

    As the Earth gears up to experience a partial lunar eclipse, here's all you need to know about the date, time, where and how to watch the Chandra Grahan in October 2023

  • Oct 28, 2023 01:19 PM IST

    Temples in India to be closed after 4 pm today, ahead of partial lunar eclipse

    All the temples in India will be closed after 4pm on October 28, 2023 and religious activities will be paused as 'sutak' will begin, according to Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das

  • Oct 28, 2023 01:17 PM IST

    Lunar Eclipse in October 2023 to coincide with Sharad Purnima: Know date, time, rituals of Hindu festival

    Lunar Eclipse to coincide with Sharad Purnima this month. Here's the date and time of Chandra Grahan and Sutak period along with rituals of the Hindu festival

  • Oct 28, 2023 01:15 PM IST

    What can you manifest during the new moon phase?

    The new moon holds a special place in the cosmic cycle. Your emotions serve as a compass in your journey of manifestation during the new moon. Here's what you can manifest

  • Oct 28, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    Lunar Eclipse 2023: Will it be visible in India?

    Lunar Eclipse 2023: From date and time to its visibility in India, click here to know all about the lunar eclipse.

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi

