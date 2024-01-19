Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, vrat katha, significance and all you need to know

Paush Putrada Ekadashi is a holy day of fasting observed by the Vaishnavas. The breaking of the fast, or parana, takes place after dawn on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. According to the Hindu calendar, it occurs on the eleventh day, or "Ekadashi", of the month of "Pausha", during the lunar bright fortnight, Shukla Paksha. It is believed that the devotee who keeps this fast obtains special blessings from both Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, which provide them with comfort from a variety of life's sufferings. A person observing this fast experiences complete satisfaction in life due to its immense significance. According to the scriptures, Ekadashi Vrat is considered the most significant of all the fasts. From date to puja timings, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Ekadashi 2024 full list: Complete list of Ekadashi fasting days for the year ) Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Date, puja rituals, shubh muhurat and vrat katha(Pixabay)

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2024 date and puja timings

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious occasion of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on Sunday, January 21. The shubh muhurat and puja timings timings are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:26 PM on January 20, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:26 PM on January 21, 2024

Parana Time- 07:14 AM to 09:21 AM, January 22

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 07:51 PM

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi rituals

On the day following the Ekadashi fast, Ekadashi Parana is completed after sunrise. Unless Dwadashi ends before sunrise, Parana must be performed within Dwadashi Tithi. Ignoring Parana during Dwadashi is tantamount to committing a crime. Hari Vasara is not the time to do Parana. It is customary to wait until after Hari Vasara to break the fast. The first day and fourth hour of Dwadashi Tithi is Hari Vasara. Pratahkal is the most popular time to break the fast. Breaking the fast during Madhyahna is not recommended. If for any reason one is unable to break their fast at Pratahkal, they should do so after Madhyahna.

It is occasionally recommended to fast for two consecutive days on Ekadashi. It is recommended that Smartha with family should fast only on the first day. The second alternate Ekadashi fast is recommended for sanyasis, widows and those seeking moksha. The Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting day falls on the same day as the alternate Ekadashi fasting recommended for Smartha. It is recommended for devotees who wish to experience Lord Vishnu's love and affection to fast on both days of Ekadashi.

Significance of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi

This Ekadashi is called "Pausha Putrada Ekadashi" because it falls inside the Hindu month of "Pausha." The meaning of "Putrada" in Hindi is "giver of sons." Most couples who hope to have their first child as a blessing celebrate this Ekadashi. People worship Lord Vishnu with great fervour and devotion on this day. In particular, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is very fortunate for Lord Vishnu worshipers.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi vrat katha

There was a king called Suketuman and his queen Shaivya of Bhadravati. They owned everything in their kingdom of Bhadravati. It was a prosperous country. But the king and queen were always nervous and depressed because they had no children. The kingdom had no heir. The king thought about taking his own life but decided against it because it would be unethical. When he felt down about his situation, he wanted to go to the forest instead of the Rajpath.

The King kept observing the many birds and other animals he saw in the forest. And after that, he went to sit by a riverside ashram." When he reached the ashram, he told Sage Muni about the problem and how it was bothering him. It was then that the sage told the King about Putrada Ekadashi. King kept this fast and passed it in compliance with the legislation. The queen fell pregnant in a couple of days, and they were blessed with a boy. This is the story of Putrada Ekadashi, and it is very important, especially for people who want to be parents.