Perfume Day 2023: Wishes, image, quotes to share on this day

Perfume Day 2023: The Anti-Valentine's Week is here. Right after Valentine’s Week, Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated for a span of seven days to remind all the singles that they do not need to have a special someone to celebrate life. Consisting of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day, Anti-Valentine's Week is about all things unrelated to romance and love. With all the couples and their public display of affection on the streets to the virtual mediums, Valentine’s Week can start to get really tiring for singles out there. Hence, right after Valentine’s Day, from February 15, Anti-Valentine's Day is celebrated.

Perfume Day is celebrated on the third day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Observed on February 17, perfume Day is the day to go out and buy all the perfumes that we have been eyeing for some time. Perfume Day is the day to pamper yourself and practice self-love. It is also the day to let ourselves know that we are loved, no matter what. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here is a list of images, wishes and quotes to share with friends:

Happy Perfume Day. May you have a great day full of self-pampering and self-love.

“No elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory.” – Coco Chanel

Perfume Day is for self pampering and self-love.

There's no greater joy than loving ourselves and pampering ourselves to bits. Here’s wishing you the greatest joy for today and every other day.

“Long after one has forgotten what a woman wore, the memory of her perfume lingers.” – Christian Dior

Perfume Day is the third day of Anti-Valentine's Week.

Let that perfume become your smell. Happy Perfume Day.

"Ladies, a man will never remember your handbag, but he will remember your perfume.” – Olivier Creed

Perfume Day is celebrated on February 17.

“The beauty of fragrance is that it speaks to your heart…and hopefully, someone else’s.” – Elizabeth Taylor

Happy Perfume Day to everyone.

Here’s to wishing that we never run out of love for ourselves and the joy of pampering us and our near ones.

“Perfume follows you; it chases you and lingers behind you. It’s a reference mark. Perfume makes silence talk.” – Sonia Rykiel

Perfume Day is celebrated after Slap Day and Kick Day.

Happy Perfume Day to the ones who need more love. May you have a great day.