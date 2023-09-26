Pitru Paksha 2023: It is believed that during this period of time every year, the ancestors visit their relatives on earth to accept gifts, food and water. The deceased souls visit their families. This is an extremely auspicious time of the year when the deceased people of the family are remembered. Pitru Paksha is observed over a period of sixteen days when auspicious rituals such as Pind Daan, Shradh and Pitru Tarpan are performed. Every year, Pitru Paksha is observed when the ancestors and the deceased souls are offered food and water. Here are a few things to know about this period of time.

Date:

Pitru Paksha 2023: Date, history, significance, rituals of Shradh

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Pitru Paksha will start with Bhadrapada, Shukla Purnima on September 29, and will go on till October 14, Ashwina, Krishna Amavasya.

History:

It is believed that three generations of ancestors, after their death, stay in a realm called Pitriloka. During Pitru paksha, every year, for the sixteen days, Yamraja or Yama – the god of death frees them to visit their relatives and family members to accept gifts, food and water.

Significance:

People offer food, water and other gifts to the deceased ancestors through priests and brahmins. People also visit the river Ganges to perform Tarpan, Shradh and Pind Daan during this period. People also invite the Brahmins to their homes and offer satvik food, clothes and dakshina.

Rituals of Shradh:

It is an extremely auspicious time of the year to perform Tarpan, Shradh and Pind Daan. People mix water with white flour, black sesame, barley, and kusha grass, and offer Tarpan to their ancestors. It is believed that the deceased ancestors get satisfied with tarpan. Shradh at home is performed by inviting the Brahmins and performing the fore ceremony and then offering rice balls to the departed souls of the ancestors.

