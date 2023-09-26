Pitru Paksha 2023: Astrological Guidelines To Seek Blessings Of Our Forefathers

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddha, is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar during which Hindus pay homage to their deceased ancestors. It begins on the full moon day of the Bhadrapada month and ends on the new moon day of the Ashwin month. In 2023, Pitru Paksha begins on September 29 and ends on October 14. Hindu pilgrims from Kolkata perform ‘pind-daan’ rituals for the salvation of their ancestors on the second day of Pitru Paksha in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Sanjay Kanojia / AFP)

Importance of Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha is a significant time in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that during this period, the ancestors are able to visit their living descendants. Hindus believe that it is important to serve their ancestors during this time in order to receive their blessings and to help them achieve moksha, or liberation from the cycle of reincarnation. This observance is deeply rooted in the belief that the actions and prayers of the living can influence the well-being of their forefathers in the afterlife.

Astrological guidelines for Pitru Paksha

In Vedic astrology, a person's birth chart or Kundli, is a blueprint of their life, reflecting the positions of planets at the time of their birth. This chart carries information about ancestral karma and familial influences that shape one's life.

Through the birth chart, we can decode the ancestral karma and its interconnections in the life of a person. The positions of specific planets like the Sun and Moon and some peculiar houses in a person's birth chart can indicate ancestral influences and karma. For example, afflictions or strong placements of certain malefic planets like Rahu or Ketu in the ninth house of destiny and ancestors suggest karmic ties or unresolved issues with one's forebears.

Astrology also offers insights into generational patterns and cycles within a family. By examining the birth charts of multiple generations, we can help individuals understand the recurring themes and karmic lessons that influence their family dynamics and ancestral karma.

Things to do during Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha serves as an opportunity to address and mitigate negative ancestral influences. By performing rituals with sincerity and devotion, one can help alleviate ancestral burdens and seek the blessings of their forefathers. Let us look at some of the rituals that can be performed during Pitru Paksha to honour their deceased ancestors in line with astrological guidance.

Shraddha: The Shraddha ceremony is the most important ritual performed during Pitru Paksha. It is performed by the eldest son in the family on behalf of all the deceased ancestors. The Shraddha ceremony involves offering food, water, and other offerings to the deceased ancestors.

Tarpan: Tarpan is a ritual that is performed to offer water to the deceased ancestors. It is believed that offering water to the deceased ancestors helps to quench their thirst and relieve them from any suffering.

Pind Daan: Pind Daan is a ritual that is performed to offer balls of rice and flour to the deceased ancestors. It is believed that offering Pind Daan to the deceased ancestors helps to satisfy their hunger and to nourish their souls.

Gaya Shradh: Gaya is a holy city in India that is considered to be one of the auspicious places to perform Shraddha. Many Hindus travel to Gaya during Pitru Paksha to perform Shraddha rituals for their deceased ancestors.

Pitru Dosha Puja: Pitru Dosha is a curse that is said to be caused by the displeasure of the deceased ancestors. If one’s birth chart has a strong Pitru Dosha, they can perform a Pitru Dosha Puja to appease their deceased ancestors and remove the curse.

Importance of Tithis during Pitru Paksha

Tithis are the lunar days in the Hindu calendar. They are calculated based on the position of the moon in the sky. There are 30 tithis in a lunar month, with each tithi lasting for about 12 hours.

Tithis are considered to be very important during Pitru Paksha. It is believed that the souls of the deceased ancestors are present on earth during this time.

The most important tithi during Pitru Paksha is the Pitru Amavasya, which is the new moon day that marks the end of Pitru Paksha. On this day, it is customary to perform Pitru Tarpan, a ritual in which water is offered to the ancestors.

Other important tithis during Pitru Paksha include Chaturdashi, which is the 14th day of the lunar month. It is a day of fasting and prayer for the ancestors.

Also of importance is Pradosh. This is the time of sunset on the 13th day of the lunar month. It is a time to offer prayers to the ancestors. Lastly, Bhadrapada Purnima is also an important day to perform important rituals. This is the full moon day that marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha. It is a day to celebrate the ancestors and to pray for their well-being.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

