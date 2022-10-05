Priyanka Chopra wishes fans Happy Dussehra with a powerful message: 'Let your light fight the darkness'

Devotees of Maa Durga are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, also known as Dashami or Dussehra, today, October 5. On this day, Maa Durga triumphed over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, and Lord Rama killed the demon king Ravana. Your favourite Bollywood celebrities are also ringing in the festival that marks the victory of good over evil. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the special occasion. She posted a video that had an important message for her followers.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dussehra 2022

On October 5, Hindus all across the globe are marking the festival of Dussehra or Vijayadashami. Priyanka Chopra celebrated the day by posting a video on her Instagram stories with the tunes of Aigiri Nandini that helps ward off ill health and bad luck while keeping devotees of Maa Durga safe and protected. Priyanka's clip begins with the powerful message, "Let your light fight the darkness," followed by a bow and arrow symbolising Maa Durga and Lord Rama's victory over Mahishasura and Ravana, respectively. The words Happy Dussehra appeared at the end of the post. Check out the screenshots from Priyanka's video below. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in a chic thigh-slit slip dress takes over Washington DC: Watch)

Priyanka Chopra wishes her fans Happy Dussehra. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is marked with much pomp across the country. On this day, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran are burnt, and Maa Durga's devotees observe Dashami. Today, married Hindu women participate in one of the most important rituals called Sindoor Khela, where they smear each other with vermilion and bid adieu to the Goddess by immersing her idols in holy water. After Sindoor Khela, the Debi Boron starts in which married women feed the idols of the Gods and Goddesses with sweets and touch their faces with betel leaves.

As for Priyanka Chopra, on the work front, the star has several projects lined up. She will be seen next in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me, Prime Video series produced by Russo Brothers called Citadel alongside Richard Madden, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.