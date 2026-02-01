When is Purnima? Magha Purnima 2026 date, timings, significance, rituals to worship Lord Vishnu and Chandrama

Magha Purnima 2026: Magha Purnima, also known as Maghi Purnima, is considered one of the most sacred full moon days in the Hindu calendar. Marking the culmination of the holy month of Magha, it is a day of spiritual significance, dedicated to ritual bathing, charity, and the worship of Lord Vishnu and the moon (Chandrama). Also read | Maghi Purnima bathing festival today; around 1 crore devotees expected Magha Purnima 2026 is on February 1. Find out all the details. (HT File Photo)

Magha Purnima 2026: Date and timings In 2026, Magha Purnima or Maghi Purnima falls on Sunday, February 1. According to Drikpanchang.com, the Purnima tithi (lunar day) spans across February 1 and early February 2. However, the rituals and fasting (vrat) are observed on February 1 based on the udaya tithi (sunrise timing).

⦿ Magha Purnima date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

⦿ Purnima tithi begins: 05:52 am on Feb 01, 2026

⦿ Purnima tithi ends: 03:38 am on Feb 02, 2026

⦿ Moonrise timing: 05:26 pm on Feb 01, 2026

⦿ Auspicious snan-daan (bath/charity) muhurat: 05:24 am to 06:17 am (Brahmamuhurta)

Significance of Magha Purnima Magha Purnima is viewed as the 'crown jewel' of the Magha month. It is believed that on this day, the celestial atmosphere is highly charged with positive energy, and divine beings descend to Earth to bathe in the holy rivers. Taking a 'holy dip' (snan) in sacred rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, or Saraswati is said to wash away the sins of many lifetimes and provide a path toward moksha (liberation).

For devotees at Prayagraj, this day marks the end of Kalpavas — a month-long period of austere living and meditation on the banks of the Triveni Sangam. The day is especially dear to Lord Vishnu. Performing the Satyanarayan Puja on this Purnima is believed to bring prosperity, health, and peace to the household. This auspicious day also marks the birth anniversary of the great saint and social reformer Sant Ravidas, highlighting themes of equality and devotion.

Magha Purnima rituals to follow Wake up during the Brahmamuhurta (before sunrise) to take a bath. If you cannot visit a holy river, add a few drops of Gangajal (water from the Ganges) to your bathwater at home. Offer water (arghya) to the rising Sun in the morning. In the evening, after sighting the full moon, offer arghya to Chandrama to seek mental peace and emotional balance.

Giving to the needy is also core part of the day. Donating sesame seeds (til), blankets, food, clothes, or jaggery is considered equivalent to performing a great sacrifice (Maha Yagya). Many devotees observe a full-day fast (upavasa), consuming only fruits and milk, which is broken after the moonrise puja. Chanting Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaye or the Vishnu Sahasranama is highly recommended to align with the day's spiritual energy.