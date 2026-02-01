Maghi Purnima bathing festival today; around 1 crore devotees expected

All preparations for the fifth major bathing festival of Maghi Purnima, scheduled for February 1, have been finalised. Senior Mela administration officials, led by Mela officer Rishi Raj, conducted an extensive review of arrangements on Saturday morning. Devotees arriving in large numbers for the Maghi Purnima bathing in the Magh Mela area in Prayagraj on Saturday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The occasion will also mark the conclusion of the month-long Kalpwaas, which began with Paush Purnima on January 3. Nearly 10 lakh Kalpwasis are set to end their spiritual stay and return home after taking the final dip of faith.

The administration anticipates a heavy rush, with crowds expected not only from regular pilgrims but also from the families of Kalpwasis, who will arrive to take them home after their month-long spiritual stay in the Mela area.

To ensure smooth movement, the Mela authority has designated a single, dedicated exit route for Kalpwasis. Special arrangements were also made on Friday to allow vehicles to reach the camp areas, enabling devotees to collect their belongings and depart on Sunday or Monday.

According to astrologer Pandit Diwaker Tripathi Purvanchali, director of Utthan Jyotish Evam Adhyatma Sansthan, the bathing muhurat will begin at 5:20 am on February 1 and continue until 3:46 am on February 2.

Bathing in the Ganga and offering alms during this period is believed to confer great spiritual merit. This year, Maghi Purnima falls on a Sunday, forming an auspicious conjunction of the Sun and Moon. The administration estimates that around 1 crore devotees will take the holy dip.

Official records show that over 20 crore devotees had already bathed at the Triveni Sangam by January 26, exceeding the expected 12–15 crore pilgrims for the entire Magh Mela 2026.

Mela officer Rishi Raj confirmed that all security agencies and administrative teams have been placed on high alert to ensure the festival’s smooth conduct. The movement of pilgrims and vehicles will follow a pre-approved circulation plan. Traffic diversions will come into effect from Saturday, and the Sangam area has been declared a no-vehicle zone, remaining in force until midnight of February 2. However, administrative vehicles and those involved in medical emergencies will be exempted from the ban, according to DCP Neeraj Pandey.