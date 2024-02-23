Magha Purnima 2024: Date, rituals, puja timing, significance and all you need to know

Magha Purnima, which falls on Purnima Tithi in the month of Magha, is one of the auspicious days for Hindus. Devotees pray to Lord Vishnu, observe Satyanarayan Vrat and bathe in the river Ganga for spiritual purposes on this occasion. They also perform charitable deeds and pray to the moon god. People bathe in the Ganga or Yamuna in the early morning during the month of Magha. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Magha month starts from the next day of Paush Purnima.(Freepik)

Magha Purnima marks the end of the daily bathing ritual that begins on Paush Purnima. It is believed that all charitable efforts made at this time are readily rewarded. People therefore donate to the needy in proportion to their ability. It is also the last day of Kalpawas, the month-long austerity camp set up on the banks of the Ganga at Prayag. From date to history, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024: Date, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know )

When is Magha Purnima 2024

According to Drik Panhang, this year the significant Hindu occasion of Magha Purnima 2024 will be observed on Saturday, February 24. The auspicious puja timings are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:33 PM on February 23, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:59 PM on February 24, 2024

Significance of Magha Purnima

Within the Hindu religion, Magh Purnima has significant religious and spiritual significance. By observing the Satyanarayan Vrat, people worship the moon god and Lord Vishnu. It is believed to be an auspicious day for performing yajna and hawan in puja ceremonies. Purnima, or full moon day, is when the moon bestows its blessings on the planet through its rays. This is an excellent day to visit sacred sites, bathe in the Ganges and perform any pujas offered to Lord Vishnu and Guru Brihaspati.

Magha Purnima puja rituals

1.Take a holy bath as soon as you wake up in the morning.

2. Take a wooden plank and place an idol of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Vishnu in the form of Satyanarayan.

3. Offer Tulsi Patra to Lord Vishnu and light a diya.

4. It is considered unlucky to pick basil leaves on any particular day, so avoid doing so on Purnima.

5. Depending on the puja muhurat, Satyanarayan puja can be performed in the afternoon or evening.

6. Offer bhog prasad of panchamrit and panjiri to the Lord, along with a few pieces of banana.

7. Recite the Satyanarayan Katha, Aarti and various mantras.

8. After completing all the puja rituals, the devotees are allowed to break their fast.