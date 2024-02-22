Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024: Date, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

Vishwakarma Jayanti is considered an auspicious occasion for Hindus. Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated in the Hindu calendar on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the Magha month (Maagh Shukla Paksha Trayodashi). On this day, people all over the country worship Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered to be the first architect or engineer of the universe, at their workplaces, be it factories, shops or other establishments. Ancient scriptures attribute the birth of Lord Vishwakarma to the day of Trayodashi in the month of Magh, which falls in January or February in the Gregorian calendar. Lord Vishwakarma is also known to have created the Trident of Mahadev, the Sudarshan Chakra and a number of other divine weapons. From date to significance, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Pradosh Vrat in February 2024: Date, significance, puja timing, rituals and all you want to know ) Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024: Date, significance, puja rituals and more(Pxfuel)

When is Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024

According to the Panchang, this year the Trayodashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha will begin on February 21, 2024 and will end on February 22. According to Udayatithi, the auspicious festival of Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Vishwakarma Jayanti significance

In Hinduism, the worship of Lord Vishwakarma is of great importance. For engineers, artisans, labourers, factory workers, carpenters, architects and sculptors, this is a very important day. They worship Lord Vishwakarma on this occasion and seek his blessings for success in all their endeavours, including business and work. On this auspicious day of appreciation and thanksgiving, people recognise the divine art that shapes our world. Therefore, on this Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024, let us honour the spirit of invention and labour with joy and great devotion.

Vishwakarma Jayanti rituals

On the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, get up early, take a bath and change your clothes before the sun rises. Then clean your home, factory, shop or wherever you have to do puja. Then use Ganga water to clean the area. Then make a rangoli and place the idol of Lord Vishwakarma in the temple. Next, light the desi ghee lamp and offer flowers to Lord Vishwakarma. Recite mantras in front of the god Vishwakarma while folding your hands. Mantras like "Om Aadhar Shaktpe Namah", "Om Kumayi Namah" and "Om Anantam Namah" should be chanted on this day. Afterwards, worship the equipment, machinery and spare parts associated with your business in the puja.