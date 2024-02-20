Pradosh Vrat in February 2024: Date, significance, puja timing, rituals and all you want to know

Pradosh Vrat, or Pradosham, is a sacred day in Hinduism that honours Lord Shiva and his wife, Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe this vrat to attain eternal happiness, spiritual elevation and excellent health. Devotees fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the day of Pradosh. People celebrate the significant occasion on the Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. It is believed that on this auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati grant their greatest wishes to those who fast with utmost devotion and sincerity. They will no longer have the burden of any kind of suffering, not even the bad karma from their past. From date, and timing to puja rituals, scroll down to know more about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Bhishma Dwadashi 2024: Date, timing, rituals, significance and all you need to know ) Pradosh Vrat is a fast observed exclusively on the 13th day of the fortnight every month, known as Pradosh Trayodashi. (REUTERS)

When is Pradosh Vrat in February 2024

In the month of February, the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The auspicious timings are as follows:

Pradosh Vrat February 2024 Date (Shukla Paksha): February 21, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi begins: 11:27 AM, February 21, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi ends: 01:21 PM, February 22, 2024

Puja muhurat: 05:48 PM to 08:17 PM

Pradosh Vrat 2024 significance

Pradosh is considered an auspicious day in Hinduism when worship is focused on Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu Panchang, there are twenty-four Pradosh Vrat observances in a year. Pradosh Vrat takes place twice every month, occurring on the Thirteenth day of both the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha lunar phases. Devotees fast on this auspicious day of Pradosh and honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. People perform puja in the evenings during the Gaudhooli periods (time before sunset). It is believed that on this auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati grant their greatest wishes to those who observe fasting with utmost devotion and sincerity.

Pradosh Vrat 2024 puja rituals

In preparation for the puja, devotees must take a bath an hour before dark. This puja is performed in honour of Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati and God Kartik. After the puja, Lord Shiva is worshipped in a sacred pot called "Kalasha", which is placed on top of Darbha grass and filled with water. The devotees also bathe the Shivling in milk, ghee and curd to worship it. Leaves of the bilva plant are often presented as it is considered auspicious. The Pradosh Vrat Katha and stories from the Shiva Purana are recited by the devotees. As part of the puja ritual, the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra is chanted 108 times.