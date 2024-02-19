Bhishma Dwadashi 2024: Date, timing, rituals, significance and all you need to know

Bhishma Dwadashi is of great religious importance. It takes place in the month of Magha on the twelfth day of Shukla Paksha. Magha Shukla Dwadashi is another name for Bhishma Dwadashi. It is believed that the Pandavas performed Bhishma's last rites on this day. In some places, Bhishma Dwadashi is also known as Govind Dwadashi. Devotees who have begun the Ekadashi Vrata break their fast on this day by offering obeisances to Lord Vishnu. According to Sanatan tradition, devotion to Bhishma Dwadashi is believed to grant all wishes. On this occasion, devotees perform Vishnu puja and recite the Vishnu Sahasranama stotram. From history to rituals, scroll down to learn more about this auspicious day. (Also read: Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Is it on February 19 or February 20? Know correct date, rituals, puja and parana time, significance ) Bhishma Dwadashi is celebrated on the 12th day of Magha month during the Shukla Paksha.(Pinterest)

Bhishma Dwadashi 2024 date and timing

This year the auspicious occasion of Bhishma Dwadashi will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. On the same day, the Jaya Ekadashi fast will be observed. Bhishma Pitamah gave his life on the Ashtami of Shuklapaksha in the month of Magh, and since it is customary to offer and worship Bhishma Pitamah on Dwadashi three days later, this day is considered sacred.

Magh Shukla Dwadashi begins - 20 February 2024, 09.55 am

Magh Shuk Dwadashi ends- 21 February 2024, 11.27 am

Bhishma Dwadashi significance

For Hindus, Bhishma Dwadashi is a very important religious festival. According to Hindu scriptures, 58 days after the beginning of the great war at Kurukshetra, also known as the Mahabharata, Bhishma, mortally wounded and resting on a bed of arrows, made the decision to leave this world. Bhishma received a boon that allowed him to choose the day of his death.

It is believed that he chose to leave this world on the day of Magh Shukla Ashtami. The Pandavas carried out Bhishma Pitamah's final rituals on the banks of the Ganga on the day of Bhishma Dwadasi. On the day of Bhishma Dwadashi, it is deemed incredibly meritorious to perform Pitru Tarpan and Pitru Puja for the ancestors. Because Bhishma was childless, some people also conducted Pitru Tarpan for him.

Bhishma Dwadashi puja rituals

To obtain the fortunate results of worshipping Bhishma Dwadashi, the devotee should first offer arghya to Surya Narayan and concentrate on him after bathing and meditation. After this, make a commitment to fast. Offer Shri Hari Vishnu and Lord Shri Krishna yellow flowers, clothes, fruits, sandalwood, sweets, tulsi leaves, etc. and chant Shri Vishnusahastranam. Then offer tarpan made of sesame, water and kush to the ancestors. Brahmins should provide food and give as much as they can on this day. According to Lord Krishna in the Mahabharata, whoever gives on Bhishma Dwadashi will always be blessed in remembrance of his ancestors.