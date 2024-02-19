Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Is it on February 19 or February 20? Know correct date, rituals, puja and parana time, significance
Jaya Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha of Magha month. Know the date, time and rituals of Jaya Ekadashi fast.
Jaya Ekadashi is an auspicious fast that is observed on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Magha month - falling between January and February this year. Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the lunar calendar is observed by Hindus with great enthusiasm and occurs twice a month. It is a common practice for devotees to fast on this day with or without water to cleanse the body and the mind. Jaya Ekadashi is also known as Bhishma Ekadashi. It is said that Bhishma, the supreme commander of the Kaurava forces during the Mahabharata, had the power to choose when he would die, and he chose the highly auspicious Jaya Ekadashi as the day of his demise. The first Ekadashi that's observed in the month of Magha is Shattila Ekadashi that falls on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha. (Also read | Shattila Ekadashi 2024: Date, rituals, shubh muhurat, parana time, significance and all you want to know)
Jaya Ekadashi fast is usually observed over a period of 24 hours and people may observe it as a 'nirjala' fast (without water) or they can have fruits and liquids. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast and it is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Lord Vishnu is worshipped during Jaya Ekadashi and his blessings are sought for good luck, success and prosperity.
Is Jaya Ekadashi on February 19 or February 20 in 2024?
This year Jaya Ekadashi fast will be observed on February 20, Tuesday.
Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 8:49 am on February 19, 2024
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 9:55 am on February 20, 2024
Jaya Ekadashi Parana time
On February 21, Parana Time will be from 6:55 am to 09:11 am
On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:27 am
Significance of Jaya Ekadashi
According to our scriptures, it is believed that on the day of Jaya Ekadashi, a person can get rid of their sins accumulated during past lives or this life by observing a day-long fast. A person observing the fast is blessed with good health, well-being of their family and success and prosperity.
Jaya Ekadashi rituals
- Wake up early in the morning and take a bath
- A sankalp of fasting is then taken while saying prayers for Lord Vishnu.
- An idol or picture of Lord Visnu is springled with Ganga water. The idol is also bathed with Panchamrit.
- A ghee lamp is lit along with incense sticks and flowers and sweets are offered to Lord Visnu.
- Ekadashi katha is narrated and Vishnu Maha Mantra, Vishnu puja and aarti is performed.
- Sleeping during the day while observing Ekadashi fast is not recommended.