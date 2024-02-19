Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Is it on February 19 or February 20? Know correct date, rituals, puja and parana time, significance

Jaya Ekadashi is an auspicious fast that is observed on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Magha month - falling between January and February this year. Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the lunar calendar is observed by Hindus with great enthusiasm and occurs twice a month. It is a common practice for devotees to fast on this day with or without water to cleanse the body and the mind. Jaya Ekadashi is also known as Bhishma Ekadashi. It is said that Bhishma, the supreme commander of the Kaurava forces during the Mahabharata, had the power to choose when he would die, and he chose the highly auspicious Jaya Ekadashi as the day of his demise. The first Ekadashi that's observed in the month of Magha is Shattila Ekadashi that falls on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha. (Also read | Shattila Ekadashi 2024: Date, rituals, shubh muhurat, parana time, significance and all you want to know) Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast (Pinterest)

Jaya Ekadashi fast is usually observed over a period of 24 hours and people may observe it as a 'nirjala' fast (without water) or they can have fruits and liquids. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast and it is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Lord Vishnu is worshipped during Jaya Ekadashi and his blessings are sought for good luck, success and prosperity.

Is Jaya Ekadashi on February 19 or February 20 in 2024?

This year Jaya Ekadashi fast will be observed on February 20, Tuesday.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 8:49 am on February 19, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 9:55 am on February 20, 2024

Jaya Ekadashi Parana time

On February 21, Parana Time will be from 6:55 am to 09:11 am

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:27 am

Significance of Jaya Ekadashi

According to our scriptures, it is believed that on the day of Jaya Ekadashi, a person can get rid of their sins accumulated during past lives or this life by observing a day-long fast. A person observing the fast is blessed with good health, well-being of their family and success and prosperity.

Jaya Ekadashi rituals