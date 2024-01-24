Paush Purnima 2024: Date, rituals, puja muhurat, significance and more

Paush Purnima is considered an auspicious day in Hindu religion and a day to perform special prayers and rituals to get blessings from both the Sun and the Moon God. The month of Paush is dedicated to Lord Surya and Paush Amavasya, and Banada Ashtami are observed during the auspicious month. Paush Purnima signals the beginning of the month of Magha, which is a great time for spiritual development and rejuvenation. Pausha Purnima as per Hindu texts is the day when moon rays fall on earth and is also the day to worship Sun. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Magha month starts from the next day of Paush Purnima. (Also read | Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, vrat katha, significance and all you need to know) As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Magha month starts from the next day of Paush Purnima.(Freepik)

As per drikpanchang, during the month of Magha, people take early morning bath in the holy Ganga or Yamuna for an entire month. This is also the month of doing charity and those who indulge in providing to the needy are blessed with success, prosperity and happiness. It is said that the daily bath, charity, fasting and worshipping can help one attain moksha.

Paush Purnima date

Paush Purnima is being observed on January 25, 2024 this year.

Rituals for Paush Purnima

The holy dip at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayag is considered auspicious on Paush Purnima.

On this day, a day long fast is observed. People wake up early in the morning and before taking dip in the holy river of Ganga or Yamuna, a sankalp is taken.

After taking the bath, Lord Surya prayers are done and an arghya is offered to the Lord.

One should do charity for poor and needy after that and donate them food and clothes.

Sesame seeds, jaggery, blanket and woollen clothes should be given to the needy

Paush Purnima Shubh Muhurat

Purnima Tithi begins - 9:49 pm on January 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi ends - 11:23 pm on January 25, 2024

Celebration

In Odisha, Pousha Purnima, is also known as Puspuni. The devotees of Lord Krishna organise Pushpabhishek Yatra on the day and organise Bhagvad Gita path. It is also the day to conduct hawan and puja to express gratitude to Lord Vishnu, Lord Sun and Moon.