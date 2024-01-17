Banada Ashtami 2024: Date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals and all you need to know

Banada Ekadashi is one of the most magnificent celebrations of the Shakambhari avatar of the great goddess Durga. Shakambhari is the powerful goddess of nourishment and health. She adorns the lives of her devotees with good food and abundance. The auspicious occasion is observed in the Pausha month of the Hindu lunar calendar. Major states where Banada Ashtami is observed include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. This festival is also celebrated as Paush Gupt Navratri. It begins on Paush Shukla Ashtami and ends on Paush Purnima. On Banada Ekadashi, people observe a fast in honour of the goddess Shakambhari. From date, and history to shubh muhurat, here is everything you need to know about this day. (Also read: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Wishes, images and quotes by the tenth guru on Gurpurab ) Banada Ashtami 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat, puja timings and rituals (File photo)

Banada Ashtami 2024 date and history

This year the auspicious occasion of Banada Ashtami will be observed with great pomp and enthusiasm across India on Thursday, January 18. Once upon a time, there was a terrible drought and famine on Earth, which caused the human race and other living things to suffer endlessly. People began to die and it was a terribly difficult time. The light of the suffering beings was invisible to Goddess Durga. She took the form of Shakambhari when she came to earth and solved all the problems. She gave everyone delicious food, water and other comforts in this incarnation. This incarnation earned her the status of a goddess associated with good health and nourishment. Consequently, she is worshipped for these attributes.

Banada Ashtami 2024 shubh muhurat and puja timings

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat and puja timings for the Banada Ashtami 2024 are as follows:

Shakambhari Navratri begins on Thursday, January 18, 2024

Shakambhari Navratri ends on Thursday, January 25, 2024

Ashtami Tithi begins - 10:06 PM on January 17, 2024

Ashtami Tithi ends - 08:44 PM on January 18, 2024

Banada Ashtami 2024 puja rituals

On Banada Ekadashi, people observe a fast in honour of the goddess Shakambhari. For Goddess Durga, devotees perform a special puja. Along with other religious processions, they use gangajal to clean the place of worship. They offer special sweets, fruits, flowers and holy offerings to the goddess. One of the main customs associated with Banada Ashtami celebrations is the recitation of the mantra for Durga 108 times. Reciting the key verses of the Durga stotram is another significant aspect of Banada Ashtami.

Significance of Banada Ashtami

When Goddess Durga takes the form of Bhagwati or Shakambhari, Banada Ekadashi helps in obtaining her windfalls. All desires and problems are banished from the lives of the devotees by the goddess Shakambhari. This leads to the blessings of a healthy diet, a full life and an active lifestyle. It offers boundless happiness and the best of life. Devotees are drawn to the joyful and peaceful atmosphere of the festival. Celebrate Banada Ekadashi with great joy and festivity to seek all the above-mentioned blessings.