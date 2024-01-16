Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Wishes, images and quotes by the tenth guru on his birth anniversary

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrated as the Prakash Parv of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, marks his birth anniversary in December or January each year. On this day, followers from around the world exchange greetings and pledge to uphold Guru Gobind Singh Ji's teachings and path. This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The day is dedicated to honouring and remembering the great poet, philosopher, spiritual leader and warrior. He founded the Khalsa Sikh warrior community and is credited with introducing the five Ks, or articles of faith worn by Khalsa Sikhs. (Also read: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day ) Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Wishes, images and quotes by the tenth guru (HT Photo)

According to Drik Panchang, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on Paush Shukla Saptami. In 2024, Paush Shukla Saptami Tithi begins on 16 January at 23:57 and ends on 17 January at 22:06. To make this auspicious occasion even more special, here is our collection of best wishes, images and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 wishes, images and quotes

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

May the name of Waheguru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji's divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2024!

May Guru Govind Singh Ji gives you, the courage and strength to fight the evil, and stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh. A Happy Guru Gobind Singh Birthday!

“If you are strong, torture not the weak,

And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.”

― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

May the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to live a life of courage, compassion, and righteousness. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

“Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword,

Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck.”

― Guru Gobind Singh, Zafarnama

As we celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, may the divine light of his teachings guide you on the path of truth and righteousness. Happy Gurpurab!

May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember our beloved Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Happy Prakash Purab.

May the joyous celebration of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti fill your heart with love, peace, and gratitude. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous life!

As we celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, may the values of equality and justice preached by him resonate in our hearts and actions.

On this sacred occasion, may the Khalsa spirit of fearlessness and devotion inspire us all. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!