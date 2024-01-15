close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jan 15, 2024 07:20 PM IST

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: From history to significance, here's all that you need to know about this special day.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in India, by the Sikh community. One of the largest festivals of Punjab, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth human guru of the Sikhs. Guru Gobind Singh was a warrior, poet and a philosopher. His ideas and teachings are worshipped by the Sikh community. On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, people narrate tales of his bravery, learn his teachings and philosophies and try to walk the path showed by the Guru.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day(Pinterest)
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day(Pinterest)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

ALSO READ: Teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji that you can use in your daily lives

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on January 17 this year. The day is observed with a lot of grandeur, pomp and happiness.

History:

Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna, Bihar. According to the Julian calendar, he was born on December 22, 1666. However, Julian calendar is not followed anymore. Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb beheaded Guru Gobind Singh's father Guru Tegh Bahadur for not accepting Islam as their religion. Guru Gobind Singh's mother was Mata Gujri. The place where Guru Gobind Singh was born is known as Takhat Shri Harimander Ji Patna Sahib now. 1676, at the age of nine, Guru Gobind Singh was declared the tenth guru of Sikhs, on the day of Baisakhi.

Significance:

Guru Gobind Singh was a poet and a writer. He also founded the Khalsa Panth. Khalsa strictly followed the spiritual discipline under the guidance and supervision of Guru Gobind Singh. He announced Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent Guru for the Sikh community prior to his death in 1708. On this day, people visit Gurudwaras and celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On