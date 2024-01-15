Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in India, by the Sikh community. One of the largest festivals of Punjab, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth human guru of the Sikhs. Guru Gobind Singh was a warrior, poet and a philosopher. His ideas and teachings are worshipped by the Sikh community. On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, people narrate tales of his bravery, learn his teachings and philosophies and try to walk the path showed by the Guru. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day(Pinterest)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

Date:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on January 17 this year. The day is observed with a lot of grandeur, pomp and happiness.

History:

Guru Gobind Singh was born in Patna, Bihar. According to the Julian calendar, he was born on December 22, 1666. However, Julian calendar is not followed anymore. Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb beheaded Guru Gobind Singh's father Guru Tegh Bahadur for not accepting Islam as their religion. Guru Gobind Singh's mother was Mata Gujri. The place where Guru Gobind Singh was born is known as Takhat Shri Harimander Ji Patna Sahib now. 1676, at the age of nine, Guru Gobind Singh was declared the tenth guru of Sikhs, on the day of Baisakhi.

Significance:

Guru Gobind Singh was a poet and a writer. He also founded the Khalsa Panth. Khalsa strictly followed the spiritual discipline under the guidance and supervision of Guru Gobind Singh. He announced Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent Guru for the Sikh community prior to his death in 1708. On this day, people visit Gurudwaras and celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.