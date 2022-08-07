Raksha Bandhan 2022: Ways to celebrate when your sibling is away

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The special day is almost here. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the purest form of love and care – the love shared between siblings. From childhood, siblings form one of the most important people we grow up around. From having the first fight to the first sneak out to crying on each other’s shoulders and facing the difficult times together, siblings are our first best friend in life. Siblings always share a sweet love and hate relationships. Siblings fight with each other and fight for each other. From being our best friends, to our support to our family, sibling love is meant to be cherished and celebrated every day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, according to the tradition, the sister ties the Rakhi or the amulet on their brothers’ hands. This amulet marks safety and the promise of loving each other till eternity. With this, the sister prays for longevity and protection of the brother, and the brother showers her with gifts and care. This is the day meant to pamper your sibling to bits.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Tips to strengthen bond with your siblings

However, with time we all move out of our homes for jobs or studies. Often, we do not get to be together with our siblings on this special day. But how do we celebrate? Hence, we curated a list of activities that you can do with your sibling even when he is far away on Raksha Bandhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Photobook: Nothing captures the essence of growing up together than a scrap book with all the memories. Make a photo book with personalised notes and trace the journey you have come together with your sibling.

Ceremony: Get on a Zoom call with family and have a proper traditional ceremony. Parcel your sibling the rakhi a few days before so that he can tie it on himself with you being on the virtual meet.

Favourite meal: No Raksha Bandhan is complete without the siblings’ favourite meal. But how do you cook for your sibling when he/she is far away? We have got you covered. Order from his/her nearby restaurant all that he loves and is craving for. It will surely make his day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social media: We have the social media to the rescue. Make a reel or a short video of you and your sibling and let them know how much you are missing them on this special day.

Flowers: Who doesn’t like to open their door and be showered with flowers of their choice? Send across your sibling’s favourite flowers to their door and watch them giggle on the video call with you later.