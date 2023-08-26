Raksha Bandhan 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. This special day is dedicated to the unconditional love shared between the brothers and the sisters. On this day, the sister ties a talisman or an amulet on the hand of the brother. The amulet symbolises protection and security from any evil that may get in the way. In return, the brother promises to protect the sister, showers her with gift and love. The love shared by the brother and the sister is unconditional and beautiful, and Raksha Bandhan is a reminder to keep showering love on each other.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Puja rituals, shubh muhurat and all you want to know(pexels)

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Puja rituals:

It is important to avoid the Bhadra timings and perform Raksha Bandhan during Shravan Purnima. On this day, a bath should be done before sunrise and Deva and Pitra Tarpan should be performed. Then the ritual of Upakarma, also known as Avani Avittam should be done. After that, during the Aparahna time, the main ritual of tying the Rakhi on the right wrist of the brother should be performed. While performing the ritual, the brother should not sit facing south. The brother and the sister should cover their heads with a handkerchief or a scarf as well. For Raksha Bandhan puja, Ghatasthapana should be performed as well.

Shubh muhurat:

The Purnima tithi will begin at 10:58AM on August 30 and will go on till 07:05AM on August 31. This is the best time to perform the rituals of Raksha Bandhan.

Mantra:

|| Yen Baddho Bali Raja Danavendro Mahabalah ||

|| Ten Tvaamabhibadnaami Rakshe Maachal Maachal ||

