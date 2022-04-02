Ramadan 2022 moon sighting in India LIVE: Crescent sighted in Lucknow

Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan, may begin in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries from the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon. The fasting date changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle hence, its starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar, that takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls. The crescent moon of Ramadan 2022 has already been sighted in some parts of the world with Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and Australia already marking the first fast of Ramadan 2022 today.

Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.