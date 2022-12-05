Remembering Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Check out inspiring quotes by Babasaheb

India observes December 6 as Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, was born on April 14, 1891. Fondly known as Babasaheb, he fought for the economic and social empowerment of Dalits in the country, eradicating the social scourge of untouchability and promoting gender equality. He was also among the seven members of the drafting committee who prepared a draft of the Constitution of independent India. On his death anniversary, here's a look at some of his inspiring quotes to commemorate his memory and uphold the values he strongly believed in.

Inspiring Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - BR Ambedkar.

"Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence." - BR Ambedkar.

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar. (Also Read | BR Ambedkar's Mumbai home to be preserved as heritage)

"If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it." - BR Ambedkar.

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity." - BR Ambedkar.

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society." - BR Ambedkar.

"Every man must have a philosophy of life, for everyone must have a standard by which to measure his conduct. And philosophy is nothing but a standard by which to measure." - BR Ambedkar.

"Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind." - BR Ambedkar.

"Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered." - BR Ambedkar.

"The outcast is a by-product of the caste system. There will be outcasts as long as there are castes. Nothing can emancipate the outcast except the destruction of the caste system." - BR Ambedkar.

"Indians today are governed by two different ideologies. Their political ideal set in the preamble of the Constitution affirms a life of liberty, equality and fraternity. Their social ideal embodied in their religion denies them." - BR Ambedkar.

"Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle." - BR Ambedkar.