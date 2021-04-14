Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: 15 inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb BR Ambedkar

The chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, was born on April 14, 1891 in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhowand is fondly called ‘Babasaheb’ by his followers to acknowledge his gratitude. Babasaheb, who belonged to the Mahar caste which was considered untouchable in Hinduism, converted to Buddhism after studying the religion for years on October 14, 1956, in Nagpur along with 500,000 supporters.

He witnessed economic and social discrimination since childhood because of his caste and most of these painful experiences that honed Babasaheb’s life have been penned down by him in his autobiographical book ‘Waiting For A Visa’. On August 29, 1947, he was appointed as the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee for the constitution of independent India.

After Independence, he was appointed as the law minister of India. By writing the Indian Constitution, he not only broke the social conventions meant for Hindu Shudras to emulate caste supremacists , changed their mindsets and urged them to educate and fight for their rights and gave equal rights to all but also ended the monopoly of Hindu Brahmins , Kshatriyas and Vaishyas in education, military, trade, social standards who deemed themselves as superior to Shudras or the untouchables.

On his birth anniversary, here are 15 inspiring quotes by him to boost motivation take you through the rest of the week:

1. Life should be great rather than long.

2. Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man's life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self.

3. Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.

4. I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

5. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.

6. If you ask me, my ideal would be the society based on liberty, equality and fraternity. An ideal society should be mobile and full of channels of conveying a change taking place in one part to other parts.

7. The outcast is a by-product of the caste system. There will be outcasts as long as there are castes. Nothing can emancipate the outcast except the destruction of the caste system.

8. Law and order are the medicine of the politic body and when the politic body gets sick, medicine must be administered.

9. Every man must have a philosophy of life, for everyone must have a standard by which to measure his conduct. And philosophy is nothing but a standard by which to measure.

10. Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.

11. Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.

12. Indians today are governed by two different ideologies. Their political ideal set in the preamble of the Constitution affirms a life of liberty, equality and fraternity. Their social ideal embodied in their religion denies them.

13. Religion and slavery are incompatible.

14. So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

15. Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.

Having dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women and labourers, Babasaheb was conferred Bharat Ratna on March 31, 1990.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter