Republic Day 2024: The festive season for this year has already kickstarted. Next in the pipeline is Republic Day – one of the most important days of the calendar of this country. Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country as we celebrate the annual event of becoming a republic. On this special day, in 1950, the Indian Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly. The Constitution of India was drafted by a Drafting Committee, which was headed by Dr. BR Ambedkar. Republic Day 2024: Best speech and craft ideas for students(Unsplash)

Republic Day focuses on highlighting the democratic principles embedded in the Constitution of India and is a reminder of the sacrifices done by the freedom fighters of the country in gaining independence from the British rule of two hundred years.

On this day, schools and educational institutions organise programmes to create awareness about the importance of this day in our lives. Students and teachers actively take part in such programmes. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few craft and speech ideas for students:

Craft ideas:

The theme of Republic Day is the way we love our nation, how we can hold up the values stated in the Constitution of India and the sacrifices done by the freedom fighters who gave their lives for the independence of the nation. Keeping this theme in mind, we can make paintings of the freedom fighters, create national flags out of craftwork and posters of the statements stated in the preamble of Indian Constitution.

Speech ideas:

While giving a speech in school or any other educational institution, we must keep in mind to highlight the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, how we gained independence after two hundred years of fight and the contributions of the Indian Constitution in making the nation a true and great democracy.