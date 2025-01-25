Republic Day 2025: Why national flag is ‘unfurled' on R-Day and 'hoisted' on Independence Day? Know the key difference

Republic Day 2025: Republic Day holds a cherished place in the hearts of Indians as it marks the day the Indian Constitution came into force in 1950. This year, on Sunday, January 26, India will commemorate its 76th Republic Day. This historic occasion signifies India's transformation into a republic with a democratically elected government and a written Constitution that enshrines the values of democracy, secularism and unity. (Also read: Republic Day 2025 parade: How to book R-Day tickets online and offline? Check the dates, timings, prices, locations ) Discover the significance of flag hoisting on Independence Day and unfurling on Republic Day. (Pixabay)

Republic Day celebrations are marked by grand parades, vibrant state tableaus, and cultural showcases. However, did you know that on this day, the Indian flag is "unfurled" rather than "hoisted"? While the terms "flag hoisting" and "flag unfurling" are often used interchangeably, they actually refer to different ways of displaying the national flag. Let's explore the key differences in how the flag is presented on Republic Day versus Independence Day in India.

Difference between hosting and unfurling the flag

Hoisting a flag involves raising it from the base of the pole to the top, allowing it to wave freely in the wind. In contrast, unfurling means unfolding a flag that is already attached to a rope at the top of the pole. The key difference lies in the flag's starting position during the ceremonies—hoisting begins with the flag at the bottom, while unfurling starts with it in place, ready to be displayed.

Why the flag is unfurled on Republic Day

On Republic Day 2024, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, unfurled the national flag, followed by the rendition of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. (PTI)

On January 26, during Republic Day celebrations, the President of India unfurls the national flag at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath). This act of "unfurling" holds significance as, by 1950, India had already gained independence and transitioned from colonial rule. Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which officially established India as a sovereign, democratic republic.

How it differs from Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while hoisting the National flag at the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day.(Hindustan Times)

On Independence Day, observed on August 15, the Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. Unlike unfurling, hoisting involves raising the flag from the bottom of the pole, symbolising India's emergence as a free nation after gaining independence from British rule in 1947. This ceremony is accompanied by a guard of honour and the playing of the national anthem, marking the celebration of India's freedom.