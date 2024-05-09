Rohini Vrat in May 2024 coincides with Akshaya Tritiya; all about rituals and significance

Rohini Vrat, one of the most auspicious fasts in Hindu and Jain communities, is observed by women of the house, for the long life of their spouse as well as success, well-being and prosperity of their family members. Bright and exuberant, Rohini is the fourth of the 27 constellations and holds a great significance in Hindu and Jain communities. Rohini is considered to be the consort of Moon God and is the brightest of all stars. The fast is observed when Rohini Nakshatra begins after sunrise and concludes with the beginning of Margashirsha Nakshatra. The vrat is usually marked every 27 days and is observed 12-13 times in a year. The benefits of the Rohini vrat extends to the entire family and keeping it can help one get rid of poverty, bad luck and other financial woes. It also promotes peace and tranquillity in the family (Also read | Rohini Vrat January 2024: Date, auspicious timings, rituals, vrat katha and significance of the day) Rohini vrat is usually observed for a period of 3, 5 or 7 years and after fasting continuously for the selected period, it's important to conclude your fasts with an udyapan ceremony. (Pinterest)

When is Rohini Vrat in May?

Rohini Vrat in May is being observed on May 10, Friday and it coincides with the auspicious occasions of Akshaya Tritiya, the day marked for new beginnings and auspicious activities such as buying gold and silver.

Rohini Vrat significance

Rohini vrat is usually observed for a period of 3, 5 or 7 years and after fasting continuously for the selected period, it's important to conclude your fasts with an udyapan ceremony. Observing these fasts can eliminate all the troubles be it financial or family-related. It also helps you get blessings of Mata Rohini and results in happiness and prosperity of family members. Women in Jain households perform the fast for the long life of their husbands and children and their good health. Observing this fast with utmost sincerity and devotion can also remove all career-related and financial obstacles. Disharmony is home can also be fixed with these fasts and the fights and differences resolve. It leads to complete purification of the body and the mind.

Rohini Vrat rituals

Rohini Vrat is considered an arduous task as people observing the fast have to go without eating for the entire length of the day and conclude their fast only the next day at the end of the Rohini Nakshatra.