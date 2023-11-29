Saint Andrew's Day 2023: Date, history, significance and everything you need to know

Saint Andrew's Day, alternatively referred to as the Feast of Saint Andrew or Andermas, is observed on November 30 in accordance with the Gregorian calendar and on December 13 as per the Julian calendar. This day commemorates the feast day of the Apostle Andrew. It honours the Christian disciple of the New Testament and is Scotland's official national holiday. Similar to St David's Day in Wales or St Patrick's Day in Ireland, this national holiday brings Scots and their families together to celebrate Scottish culture through a variety of events. The day is dedicated to honouring the Apostle Andrew as Scotland's patron saint, and the Saltire flag is flown on all Scottish government buildings. From history to significance, here is everything you need to know about this day. (Also read: Cyber Monday 2023: Date, history, significance and everything you need to know ) Saint Andrew's Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know(Pinterest)

When is Saint Andrew's Day 2023

Get ready for the celebrations as the special Christian festival is just around the corner. St. Andrew's Day is set to be celebrated on Wednesday, November 30.

Saint Andrew's Day 2023 hisory: Who is Saint Andrew?

Every year, St Andrew's Day is celebrated to honour his legacy. According to Christian tradition, St Andrew was one of the twelve disciples of Jesus Christ. The Bible claims that Peter, who is widely recognised as the first Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, met Jesus through Andrew. When the Romans ordered the crucifixion of the apostle Andrew, he would face a terrible death as a martyr for his beliefs, but he did not believe he was 'fit' to die in the same way as Jesus.

As a result, Andrew was crucified on a diagonal cross on 30 November 60 AD, and the Scottish Saltire flag symbolises the X-shaped cross that marks his death. Scotland formally recognised St Andrew as its patron saint in 1320 with the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath, which described St Andrew as the "gentle Saint Andrew" who would be its "patron forever" - a title still held today.

Significance of Saint Andrew's Day

St Andrew's Day is a very important part of Scottish culture and heritage and is Scotland's national day. The day is marked by various festivities, including parades, traditional music and dance, and the display of the Saltire, Scotland's national flag. St Andrew's Day is a time for Scots to celebrate their identity, history and the contribution of St Andrew to their cultural and religious heritage. It is also an opportunity for people of Scottish descent around the world to join together in remembering their roots and shared traditions.