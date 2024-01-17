Shakambhari Navratri 2024: When is it beginning and how do we celebrate; Know rituals, shubh muhurat and significance

The auspicious festival of Shakambhari Navratri is celebrated with much pomp by Hindus. It begins on Paush Shukla Ashtami and ends on Paush Purnima. According to Hindu traditions, Paush Shukla Ashtami is also called Banada Ashtami or Banadashtami and Paush Purnima is known as Shakambhari Purnima and Shakambhari Jayanti. While most Navratri begin on Shukla Pratipada, Shakambhari Navratri begins on Ashtami and ends on Purnima in Paush month. Additionally, Shakambhari Navratri spans for eight days. However, sometimes, it may last for seven or nine days because of skipped tithi. This year, it will last for eight days. Scroll through to know all the details of this Hindu festival inside. Know Shakambhari Navratri date, rituals, celebrations, shubh muhurat, significance and more inside. (Pinterest)

Shakambhari Navratri 2024 Date: When is it beginning and shubh muhurat

Shakambhari Navratri will begin on Thursday, January 18, 2024, and end on Thursday, January 25, 2024, according to Drik Panchang. The Ashtami Tithi starts on January 17 at 10:06 pm and ends on January 18 at 8:44 pm. Meanwhile, the Navratri Purnima Tithi will begin on January 24 at 9:49 pm and end on January 25 at 11:23 pm.

Shakambhari Navratri 2024: Significance, rituals and how is the festival celebrated

Hindus celebrate Navratri four times a year. While Maa Durga gets worshipped during Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri, devotees pray to Maa Shakambhari during the festival of Shakambhari Navratri. Maa Shakambhari is also known as the Goddess of vegetables, fruits and green leaves and is depicted with green surroundings of fruits and vegetables. Hindu scriptures say that Maa Shakambhari is one of the forms of Devi Bhagwati. When humans were suffering from severe famine and food crises, Devi Bhagwati incarnated as Goddess Shakambhari to end their pain. The Goddess resides in Lotus and holds an arrow, vegetables and a luminous bow in her hands.

On Ashtami, devotees should wake up early and bathe to purify themselves. First, they should worship Lord Ganesha. Then, they pray to Maa Shakambhari, meditate, keep a statue or picture of the Goddess in the place of worship, sprinkle Gangajal, arrange fresh fruits and seasonal vegetables in front of Maa Shakambhari, and visit the temple. One should also offer halwa-puri, fruits, vegetables, sugar candy, and dry fruits to the Goddess.