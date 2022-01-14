Shilpa Shetty enjoys Tilgul, wishes Happy Makar Sankranti and Pongal with adorable video: Watch

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra has a special wish for her fans today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. The star took to Instagram on January 14 to post an adorable video of herself extending her warm wishes to her followers and asking them to speak sweetly like the sweet dishes of the festival.

Shilpa, who is married to Raj Kundra, posted the video with the caption, "May the harvest festival reap you all the love, blessings, and happiness that you deserve. Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal to everyone." It shows the star with on-point make-up, wearing a hot pink ensemble featuring a front knot and cut-out details.

The video begins with Shilpa looking away from the camera. Then, she turns to excitedly wish everyone watching and offer them Tilgul - a sweet dish made from sesame seeds and jaggery during Makar Sankranti celebrations. The star can be seen holding a plateful of Tilgul in the video. She says, "Happy Makar Sankranti. Tilgul ghya god god bola." Loosely translated, the line means have this sweet (Tilgul) and speak sweetly, leaving all grudges and bitterness of the past.

Watch the video:

Makar Sankranti is being celebrated today, January 14, all over the country. It is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, known by different names in different regions. However, the spirit of the festival remains the same.

Makar Sankranti is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and marks the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn) raashi (zodiac sign). It marks the beginning of the harvest season when people worship new crops and share them with delight.

On the other hand, Pongal is a four-day-long festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu and dedicate to the Sun God. It usually falls in January when crops like rice, turmeric, and sugarcane, are harvested. This year, Pongal will be celebrated from January 14 to January 17.

How are you celebrating Makar Sankranti today?