Shubho Mahalaya 2025: 30+ wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to welcome Maa Durga

Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Mahalaya, one of the most revered days in the Hindu calendar, marks the descent of Goddess Durga to Earth. For Bengalis, it officially kicks off Durga Puja celebrations, while across India, the day is observed with devotion, remembrance, and family gatherings. In 2025, Mahalaya will be observed on Sunday, 21 September, with Amavasya Tithi starting at 12:16 AM and concluding at 1:23 AM on September 22. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2025 calendar: When Navratri begins? Dates, rituals and auspicious colours for all 9 days of festival ) Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Mahalaya, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, heralds the descent of Goddess Durga.(HT photo)

Here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, greetings, and images that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms to make the occasion more special.

Happy Mahalaya 2025 wishes and messages

1. Wishing you a blessed Mahalaya filled with devotion, joy, and endless prosperity in life.

2. May Goddess Durga bring happiness, peace, and success into your home and heart this Mahalaya.

3. Sending you warm Mahalaya greetings—may this festival illuminate your life with positivity.

4. Wishing you a spiritually uplifting Mahalaya full of faith, hope, and devotion.

Mahalaya falls on Saturday, September 21, this year. (HT Photo)

5. May this Mahalaya mark the beginning of happiness, harmony, and success in every aspect of your life.

6. Happy Mahalaya! May the divine blessings of Maa Durga fill your home with love, laughter, and togetherness.

7. Wishing you and your family a joyous and blessed Mahalaya, bringing peace and prosperity to all.

8. On this Mahalaya, may Maa Durga protect your loved ones, guide your path, and shower you with blessings.

9. Happy Mahalaya! May this auspicious day bring harmony, happiness, and fulfilment to your family.

10. Sending heartfelt Mahalaya wishes to you and your dear ones for a festival full of devotion and joy.

Mahalaya WhatsApp and Facebook status

11. May the divine grace of Maa Durga fill your heart with faith, courage, and devotion this Mahalaya.

12. Wishing you strength, wisdom, and positivity as we welcome Maa Durga into our lives this Mahalaya.

Mahalaya is celebrated a week before Durga Puja. (HT Photo)

13. Let this Mahalaya inspire you to embrace kindness, compassion, and positivity every day.

14. May this Mahalaya mark the triumph of good over evil in your life, bringing light to every dark corner.

15. Happy Mahalaya! May Maa Durga shower her blessings on you, your family, and all your endeavours.

16. On this auspicious Mahalaya, let us offer prayers to Goddess Durga and seek her divine protection and blessings.

17. Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja—may these festive days bring joy, devotion, and togetherness to your life.

Mahalaya means the arrival of Goddess Durga. (HT Photo)

18. May the chants, rituals, and devotion of Mahalaya fill your soul with peace, happiness, and spiritual awakening.

19. Happy Mahalaya! Let’s celebrate the spirit of tradition, devotion, and love together with joy.

20. May the divine energy of Mahalaya illuminate your home and heart, filling every moment with positivity and peace.

Shubho Mahalaya 2025 greetings for family

21. Mahalaya is here—time to welcome Maa Durga with devotion, sweets, music, and happiness!

22. Let’s gear up for Durga Puja with the divine blessings of Mahalaya guiding our celebrations.

23. Mahalaya wishes to all! May your heart and home be as joyful as the festive celebrations around you.

The festival falls on the last day of Pitru Paksha. (HT Photo)

24. May this Mahalaya sprinkle happiness, devotion, laughter, and a touch of fun into your life!

25. Celebrate Mahalaya with love, laughter, faith, and the divine blessings of Maa Durga.

26. Blessed Mahalaya! May Maa Durga’s blessings bring endless happiness, light, and positivity to your life.

27. Mahalaya greetings! Let the festival of devotion, music, and celebration begin with joy.

28. Wishing you a joyful Mahalaya full of peace, love, spiritual growth, and prosperity.

29. Happy Mahalaya! May Maa Durga guide your journey, protect you, and shower you with endless blessings.

30. Mahalaya Mubarak! May this auspicious day fill your life with light, love, devotion, and harmony.

31. May the divine arrival of Maa Durga this Mahalaya bring courage, joy, and endless blessings into your life.

32. On this sacred day of Mahalaya, may your home be filled with devotion, harmony, and the love of family and friends.

33. Wishing you a spiritually enriching Mahalaya, where faith, positivity, and divine blessings light up your journey ahead.



Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.