Valentine's Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate at home

Valentine's Day 2022: Valentine's Day (February 14) is almost here and whether you are celebrating it alone, with your partner, friends or the family, it's the perfect day to show your affection for each other and make your loved one feel special. But if you are not comfortable stepping out of your house because of the pandemic situation, you can still do a lot by doing an array of fun and thoughtful activities with your significant other.

Mishi Sood and Tania Sondhi, Co-Founder, MatchMe shares five wonderful ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day 2022 at home with HT Digital.

1. Relax with a movie marathon: If you both are movie lovers and have some common favourites, it is the best day to binge on some mushy rom-coms or series that will warm your heart. Order your favourite snacks and enjoy each other's company.

2. Plan a picnic at home: If you want to spend some quality time with your loved one, plan a picnic on your balcony, backyard or even your living room. Throw your comfiest cushions and mattresses on the floor, spread out a pretty bed sheet, a gourmet spread, decorate a bit and you are all set. A little music in the background will get the right feels so you can talk of everything under the sun with your beloved. Add in a board or card game to the mix and you would have planned the perfect indoor date.

3. Cook together: Make your partner's favourite dinner from scratch but make sure it's just you guys so it is all about good food and good conversation. You could also sign up for a cooking masterclass together to whip up a storm in the kitchen. It's a great way to try a new cuisine while dividing tasks and creating something delicious at the end that you can both be proud of. If not, you are sure to have a good laugh.

4. Make a bucket list together: This a fantastic activity to do with your friends or with your beloved. Get cosy on the couch, bring out a pen and paper and write down all the things you would love to do with them. It can be travelling to exotic places, taking up a skill or a hobby or a life goal you would like to achieve. Making the list will surely bring out emotions and set the perfect tone for the day.

5. Work a puzzle together

This one's for the cerebral kinds. Get a 1000 piece puzzle and spend the day trying to put it together

while lounging around, sipping some mulled wine and talking about how much you like to spend time

with each other.