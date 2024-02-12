Valentine's Day 2024: Five indoor plants that symbolise love to gift your partner

Valentine's Day is almost always associated with flowers, as people tend to gift their partners beautiful bouquets. While flowers like roses are timeless symbols of love, they stay fresh only for a few days. If you are looking for gifts that are more permanent in nature, then indoor plants are both unique and thoughtful. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we have compiled a list of five indoor plants that symbolise love to gift your partner. Five indoor plants that symbolise love to gift your partner this Valentine's Day(Representational Image)

Anthurium

Symbolism: Hospitality, love, and abundance

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Anthuriums

With dense foliage of heart-shaped leaves, anthuriums are the perfect indoor plants to gift your partner this Valentine's Day. While it is technically not a flowering plant, anthurium features bright red glossy spathes, making it both romantic and aesthetically pleasing. In the wildness, these vibrant spathes attract pollinators. Speaking of permanence, anthuriums produce these red heart-shaped spathes throughout the year.

Jade Plant

Symbolism: Good luck and fortune

Jade Plant

Jade plants remain a popular choice for gifting when it comes to indoor plants. It is a succulent-type plant, which calls for less watering frequency. Its low-maintenance and hardy nature is another reason why it is one of the most common houseplants worldwide. In feng shui, jade plants are believed to promote friendship and prosperity. They are also considered to attract good luck and fortune. As a symbol of growth, jade plants are one of the best plants to gift your partner this season of love!

Hoya Kerrii

Symbolism: Love and devotion

Sweetheart plant

Native to Southeast Asia, hoya kerrii is a small, low-maintenance, and hardy plant that is commonly recognised by its heart-shaped leaves. This succulent plant is also known as the “Sweetheart Plant.” Due to its heart-like structure, it has been dubbed as the epitome of Valentine's Day. In some traditions, it is known to be a beacon of love, making it a great choice for gifting. Many believe that the plant stands as a symbol of unconditional love and devotion.

String of Hearts

Symbolism: Balance and connection

String of Hearts

Ceropegia, or String of Hearts, is a unique evergreen houseplant with distinct heart-shaped leaves. While these plants prefer shade, they often do well in indirect light, making it not-so-fussy plant. In feng shui, these plants are associated with the water element, which means they are a symbol of flow, balance, connection, and harmony. Since one of the most desirous aspects of any relationship is living harmoniously, ceropegias are great indoor plants to gift your partner.

Peace Lily

Symbolism: Innocence, empathy, and peace

Peace lily

Peace lily is a beautiful indoor flowering plant, with serene white flowers. As a symbol of purity, sympathy, and tranquility, peace lilies are a perfect addition to your loved one's house. They are generally tall in appearance, making it a perfect centre piece to elevate any space. Many belive that this plant spiritually represents hope, healing, and ambition.