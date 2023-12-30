How to manifest your dream home? Tips to achieve your goals in 2024

With a new year approaching, most of us have started to envision our goals for the future. Some aspire to achieve more immediate goals, like creating a new budget and starting a new fitness routine. Meanwhile, some like to think big. For instance, relocating to a new place or owning their dream home. Although not a part of mainstream media, manifestation may actually help you achieve your goals. Before we step into a brand new year, here are some tips to manifest your dream home in 2024: Tips to manifest your goals in 2024(Pixabay)

Meditation

There are several reasons why meditation should be a part of your lifestyle. By incorporating meditation into your daily routine, you will see subtle but concrete positive results in your life. In order to use the power of meditation to manifest your dream home, you should start by creating a peaceful place in your current home.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Meditation: Meditation can help to calm your mind and reduce stress. Find a quiet place to sit comfortably and focus on your breath. If your mind wanders, gently bring your focus back to your breath.(Unsplash)

This should be a zone where you can sit comfortably, close your eyes, and dive into your inner self. You can start by 15 minutes a day, and once you get the hang of it, you can increase the time accordingly. By the end of your meditation, while keeping your eyes closed, you should visualise the home you wish to manifest.

Vision boards

Create vision boards(Pinterest)

Apart from visualising your dream home while meditating, you can also create vision boards. Manifestation coaches always emphasise the power of vision boards. To create such a board, you should select the pictures that resonate the most with your dream home. Print out the pictures and put them up on your vision board. It is best to place your vision board in a place where you can look at it first thing in the morning and the last thing before you sleep at night.

Crystals

Amethyst ball: Keep an amethyst ball at your table. It symbolises wholeness, emits energy in all directions equally.

Crystals have long been used by spiritual and manifestation coaches for their high vibrational energy and healing powers. These are renowned for being one of the most important and useful tools for manifestation. You can utilise specific crystals for individual goals. The crystals that are most famous for their potent abilities to manifest your desires are clear quartz, black tourmaline, amethyst, green jade, rose quartz, selenite, and tiger's eye.

Lucky plants

The dining area should be graced with lucky plants such as money plant, bamboo plants, and ferns in glass bottles and vases.(Shutterstock)

In addition to giving your house a more earthy and neutral look, some plants can also known to draw luck. Money plant and jade are two of the most favoured lucky plants by practitioners across the world. These are easy to maintain and fare well under minimal care. Just make sure to water them regularly and ensure they get enough sunlight.

Affirmations

Set daily intentions (Pixabay)

Similar to visualisation, affirmations can also help you manifest your desires. After numerous studies, even science agrees with the power of positive thinking. By repeating positive thoughts over and over again, your brain actually starts responding to them and develops neural links to turn them into reality. An affirmation that you can try to manifest your dream home is by saying, “I will move into the house of my dreams this year.”