When is Propose Day 2026? Check date, history, significance and how you can celebrate Valentine's Week day 2

Propose Day 2026: Valentine's Week kicks off on February 7, with the first special day being Rose Day, and concludes with Valentine's Day on February 14. Following Rose Day, Propose Day is observed on February 8. The day encourages people to confess their true feelings encourage voicing affection openly. This day revolves around heartfelt proposals and is known as Propose Day. Whether you confess your love or pop the big question, this day helps you to take the relationship to new levels by making your intention clear. Celebrate Propose Day with your partner. (HT Photo)

Let's take a closer look at the significance, history and how you can celebrate it.

Why is Propose Day celebrated? Know history While the origins of Propose Day are not clearly documented, the tradition of proposing as an expression of love dates back centuries. One of the earliest recorded engagements took place in 1477, when Archduke Maximilian of Austria proposed to Mary of Burgundy with a diamond ring, an act believed to have popularised the tradition of engagement rings. Soon romantic proposals started to become more elaborate and symbolic, paving way to a special designated day - Propose Day, to celebrate this act of confessing love.

Significance of Propose Day Propose Day helps to set the intention clearly. It does not necessarily mean getting down on one knee with a ring.

The day is also about being transparent about one's feelings and overcoming emotional vulnerability. It can involve opening up to a crush, letting a partner know how much you, or, of course, asking for a partner's hand in marriage. At its core, Propose Day encourages courage and honest communication, helping individuals take essential steps forward in their relationship.