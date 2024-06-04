World Environment Day 2024: 5 sustainable and eco-friendly ways to observe the special day

World Environment Day 2024: Nature is the only home we have. However, with time, human beings have depleted the natural resources and have exploited nature. Their repeated activities have led to deforestation, climate change, global warming and loss of biodiversity. It is high time that we start mending our ways and preserving nature. Every year, World Environment Day is observed with the intention of urging people to pledge to save the planet. World Environment Day focuses on creating awareness about the importance of sustainable approaches and ensuring that we do our bit in saving nature. Every year, World Environment Day is observed with the intention of urging people to pledge to save the planet. (Unsplash)

Every year, World Environment Day is observed on June 5. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few ways by which we can pledge to save the planet and observe the day in sustainable ways.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

ALSO READ: World Environment Day 2024: Why is it celebrated on June 5? All that you need to know

Eco-friendly ways to observe World Environment Day:

Planting a tree: Most of the environmental issues can be fixed if we have more trees on this earth. Human beings have cut down trees and caused deforestation. But with little effort, we can turn it around. We can plant more saplings in our own backyard. If every person starts planting more trees, we can have a greener planet.

Reuse, reduce and recycle: These 3 ₹can save the planet and help us to breathe better, live better and be better. By reusing things more than once, by recycling and using things, and by reducing the amount of waste generation in our everyday lives, we can have a better environment to live and thrive.

Conserve water: Water is a crucial resource and by saving it, we can save the planet from water crisis. By having shorter showers, ensuring that we never leave the tap open, fixing leaky pipes and using water-efficient appliances, we can conserve water.

Eco-friendly transportation: instead of using transportation modes that add to air and noise pollution, we can shift to eco-friendly and sustainable modes of transportation. For shorter distances, we can use bicycles. We can also use electric vehicles instead of regular ones.

Volunteer for a cleanup: People often dump waste near to the sea or near to neighbourhoods, without thinking of the health hazards of it. We can volunteer to clean up a space and add to the health of the environment.