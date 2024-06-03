World Environment Day 2024: Why is it celebrated on June 5? All that you need to know

World Environment Day 2024: The earth is our home – the only home we know. From the day we are born till the day we die, this earth nurtures us and makes us the person we become. Nature is nourishing, loving and embracing. It provides us with all the resources we need for living and for our wellbeing. For both physical and mental wellness, nature is perfect to provide us with the best of everything. However, mankind has been ruthless to nature. Human beings have depleted natural resources, cut down forests and led to pollution and global warming. It's high time that we turn to nature and start preserving it. Every year, World Environment Day is observed to raise awareness about climate change, global warming, deforestation and loss of biodiversity. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should be aware of. Every year, World Environment Day is observed to raise awareness about climate change, global warming, deforestation and loss of biodiversity.(Akil Mazumder)

Why is World Environment Day celebrated on June 5?

In 1972, on June 5, the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment was held in Stockholm, Sweden. Honoring the day, in 1973, the world celebrated its first World Environment Day. Since then, every year, the special day is observed on the same day.

Theme of World Environment Day in 2024:

Every year, World Environment Day is celebrated with a specific theme targeting the immediate problems – from climate change to global warming to deforestation. This year, the theme of World Environment Day is - Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience. "According to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, up to 40 per cent of the planet’s land is degraded, directly affecting half of the world’s population. The number and duration of droughts has increased by 29 per cent since 2000 – without urgent action, droughts may affect over three-quarters of the world's population by 2050," wrote the United Nations on their official website.