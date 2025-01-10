Menu Explore
World Hindi Day 2025: Date, history, significance of this special day for Hindi lovers

ByHT Lifestyle Desk
Jan 10, 2025 08:36 AM IST

World Hindi Day, celebrated annually on January 10, recognizes Hindi's global significance as the third most spoken language.

World Hindi Day 2025: Hindi is among the most widely spoken languages in Northern India and across the globe. After Mandarin and English, Hindi ranks as the third most spoken language worldwide. Its contributions to Indian literature, cultural preservation, and addressing contemporary issues are remarkable. India, a land of diverse cultures, languages, and dialects, showcases its beauty through unity in diversity. In Northern India, Hindi remains a dominant means of communication.

World Hindi Day 2025: Celebrating Hindi's Global Impact on Culture and Communication.
World Hindi Day 2025: Celebrating Hindi's Global Impact on Culture and Communication.

World Hindi Day is celebrated annually to honor the contributions of Hindi speakers, emphasize the language's importance, and promote its global recognition. As we prepare to mark this special occasion, here are some key facts to reflect on:

World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on January 10. In 2024, the occasion falls on a Wednesday.

Date:

Date:

World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on January 10. In 2024, the occasion falls on a Wednesday.

History:

Hindi was first spoken at the United Nations General Assembly in 1949. The inaugural celebration of Vishwa Hindi Diwas took place in 2006, led by then-Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Since then, January 10 has been dedicated to celebrating Hindi worldwide.

Significance

Hindi is the official language of the Indian Government and one of the Union's official languages alongside English. World Hindi Day is a perfect opportunity to promote the language’s significance by encouraging its use in speeches, performances, music, and theatre. Hindi plays a vital role in the cultural and linguistic fabric of the world, and this day reminds us to cherish its beauty and diversity.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
