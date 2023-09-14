World Lymphoma Awareness Day (WLAD) is dedicated to raising awareness about lymphoma, a group of blood cancers that affect the lymphatic system, a part of the body's immune system. Lymphomas can occur in various forms, with the two main types being Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Date:

World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration (Photo by Twitter/DigiPillPK)

World Lymphoma Awareness Day is observed annually on September 15.

History:

The Lymphoma Coalition was founded in 2002 as an international network of lymphoma patient organisations from around the world to provide a platform for these organisations to collaborate, share resources and advocate for lymphoma patients and the inaugural World Lymphoma Awareness Day was observed on September 15, 2004 to coincide with the founding of the Lymphoma Coalition. It marked the beginning of a global effort to raise awareness about lymphoma and its impact on patients.

Significance:

World Lymphoma Awareness Day aims to educate the public about lymphoma (including its types, symptoms, risk factors and treatment options as increased awareness can lead to earlier diagnosis and better outcomes for individuals with lymphoma), seeks to provide support and information to lymphoma patients and their families (helping them understand the disease and available resources), emphasises the importance of ongoing research into lymphoma (which can lead to advancements in treatment and improved survival rates), reduce this stigma by providing accurate information and promoting understanding and empathy and encourages advocacy efforts to improve access to quality healthcare for lymphoma patients and to raise funds for research and patient support programs.

Celebration:

Throughout the world, various organisations, patient advocacy groups, healthcare professionals and individuals participate in activities on this day when educational campaigns, fundraising events, support group meetings and awareness-raising initiatives are held on World Lymphoma Awareness Day. These efforts contribute to a greater understanding of lymphoma and help individuals affected by the disease receive the care and support they need.