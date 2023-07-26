World Nature Conservation Day 2023: The earth is our home. With the plethora of wildlife, natural resources, trees, oceans and mountains, the earth is all we have. However, with time, mankind has depleted the resources, endangered wildlife and made the world polluted with their daily toxic practices. If we do not understand the need to protect the earth and its resources by now, it may get too late. World Nature Conservation Day is the day to understand the importance of the natural resources, wildlife and nature of the earth and the balance that they create for a sustainable life.

World Nature Conservation Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day(Unsplash)

Every year, World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated to observe the importance of the earth and its resources. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few facts to know.

Date:

Every year, World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28. On this day, people raise awareness about the importance of nature conservation. With small contributions every day from everyone, we can save the planet and regain the nature that we have been bestowed with. It will further pave the way for healthy living.

History:

The history and origin of this date is unknown. However, with time, climate change and natural disasters have made us known the amount of depletion and pollution that we have caused to the earth. It is time to buckle up now and save the resources to stop nature from showing its wrath on us.

Significance:

Climate change is a pressing issue in recent times. Global warming, pollution and the species getting endangered and extinct are causing a huge imbalance in nature. To protect the natural resources and do our best to ensure that the earth does not get negatively impacted by our practices, we need to start nature conversation. On this day, programs, events and seminars are held to raise awareness about the practices that we need to do to save the planet.

