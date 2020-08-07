What is Greenism? Pros and cons of the Green Movement

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:25 IST

Of all the trends that we see come and go in the modern age, Greenism is one that has been a long time coming. Not enough can be said about the need for preserving the environment, especially at this point in the history of the Earth. We have an ongoing pandemic, natural disasters that are wrecking homes and lives, the extinction of many animals and the constant drain on the ecosystem.

We are no longer talking about Greenism as just an ideology or belief. What started out as an idea in the 1970’s, has now become a full-blown movement and to an extent a political ideology. Greenism is synonymous with Environmentalism, if perhaps a tad more aggressive in its approach.

The Green Revolution takes into account the drastic measures that need to be employed in order to preserve the environment. It highlights the fundamental causes that result in the steady decline that we are currently seeing in our delicate ecosystem. It also provides facts for issues such as global warming and climate change, which many people are quick to disregard.

ALSO READ: World Nature Conservation Day 2020: History, Significance, How to live sustainably

The simple goal of Greenism is to raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation. It sheds light on how the environment is directly linked to human health and the only way in which the environment can be restored is through the application of science and conscious, sustainable, natural practices.

We see the translation of this in all industries, as more and more people realise the importance of sustainable practices in their everyday production and consumption. Despite it’s many drawbacks, certain members of the global fashion industry are trying to move away from all the years of activities that harmed the environment, and are moving towards more sustainable, environment friendly practices. Some brands make it a point to return what they took from the environment by planting trees for every certain number of products sold, etc. Some brands also make only use those methods of production that have a minimal impact on the environment.

ALSO READ: Sustainable fashion: Understanding sustainability in fashion and how to make conscious wardrobe choices

To an extent, Greenism places the blame on capitalism and heady consumerism for the current condition of the environment and it means to take proper measures in order to help eradicate these effects through increasing awareness for the conservation of nature. There has been debate about the true nature of Greenism as many point out that it Greenism, under the guise of being environmentally motivated, exploits its very resources and feeds off capitalism.

It is also important to note that this questioning of Greenism motives has been in the works for a long time, on the surface it appears to work towards the betterment of the environment but has inadvertently caused more harm in its wake. There has been a lot of backlash against the Greenism movement and against used methods to achieve its purpose.

Jigs Gardner, in an article labelled ‘Understanding Greenism’, talks about how Greenism is the furthest from environmentalism in practice saying that, “Environmentalism is an evolutionary process seeking appropriate solutions to tangible problems. Greenism exploits such problems to prevent their rational solution.” He also mentions that when a municipality faces a disposal problem, the ‘Greens’ hinder possible solutions by endless hearings, meetings, petitions and litigations. This is especially true in the case of high-tech matter. To an extent, it has become the very corporation it is supposed to regulate, as “Greens devote much of their energy to the creation of false problems, non-existent crises which can be solved only by draconian, astronomically expensive means.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter