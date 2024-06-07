World Oceans Day 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

World Oceans Day 2024: The oceans cover almost seventy percent of the earth's surface and are primal to our survival and existence. They produce around 50 percent of the world's oxygen and are home to most species. They are responsible for healthy balance of biodiversity, and for sustaining humanity. However, with time, mainly due to human activities, the oceans are facing pollution and degradation. It is important to be aware of the activities and the impact they are having on the world's oceans. Every year, World Oceans Day is observed to create awareness and urge people to take measures in ensuring to restore the health of the oceans of the world. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. Every year, World Oceans Day is observed on June 8.(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, World Oceans Day is observed on June 8. This year, World Oceans Day falls on Saturday.

History:

In 1992, World Oceans Day was proposed at the Earth Summit that took place in Rio De Janeiro. On December 5, 2008, The UN General Assembly designated June 8 to be observed as World Oceans Day every year. The day was established with the intention of creating awareness about the connection of human beings with the oceans. Every year, The UN Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea organises events to create public awareness.

Theme:

The theme for this year's World Oceans Day is – Awaken New Depths. The action theme for this year is - Catalysing action for our ocean and climate.

Significance:

One of the greatest crises ever faced on earth is climate change and global warming. As we work on this crisis, we need to understand the significance of the oceans and ensuring healthy balance in nature. Oceans regulate global temperature and are also a rich source of food and medicines. Oceans should not be mistreated, and it is high time that we work together in restoring the health of the oceans. Through sustainable methods, we can make that possible, and work together in creating a better world.