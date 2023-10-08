Before the age of e-mails, letters used to be handwritten and delivered by post across the world and even today, postal services hold a significant role in the delivery of parcels globally and World Post Day acknowledges the same. The vast postal network – involving millions of workers moving billions of pieces of mail through hundreds of thousands of post offices – is woven into our societies, connecting communities the world over. World Post Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration (Photo by Twitter/llicoatings)

Date:

World Post Day is observed every year on October 9.

History:

World Post Day is celebrated in remembrance of the foundation of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland. Celebrated across 151 countries, it was first declared as the World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan, in 1969. In India, too, the day acknowledges the beginning of National Postal week, celebrated from October 9 to October 15.

Significance:

World Post Day recognises the invaluable contributions of postal workers to our societies and economies. World Post Day marks the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the creation of the revolutionary mode of communication with letters in the everyday lives of the people.

Celebration:

Member nations around the globe use this day to launch new postal initiatives and hold special exhibitions to raise awareness about the importance of postal services in everyday lives and its contribution to the social and economic development of countries.

